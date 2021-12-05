Great expectations not always that great

I was invited to a Christmas party from a company I do some writing for. They are reviving it this year after taking off last (COVID) Christmas. I told KM I’d like to get out of it and she said she remembered me whining a few years ago when they didn’t invite me. First of all, I don’t whine. But she is probably right. I never want to go but I always want to be invited.
One of my friends from the company tells me they will have a live band. That is not a big incentive for me, unless it’s Led Zeppelin or Fleetwood Mac.
At the party, when the band starts playing I will remember how I think dancing is a silly waste of time and energy. And if I’ve had more than one cocktail, which is a good bet, I will tell people that if they aren’t Fred Astaire or Cyd Charisse, then they should just sit there quietly, like I plan to do, just watching as others who don’t take my advice gyrate aimlessly around the room.
Since leaving college in the last month of the great decade known as the seventies, I have attended many company Christmas parties. However none of them had anything memorable you hope for. Like someone waking up the next day stuck in a chimney wearing a reindeer costume. Or tied to a flagpole on a tropical cruise, only to discover they have married that coworker they never could stand.
There was one year I remember, when all the employees, numbering about 150, were told there would be a huge surprise for everyone that year at the Christmas party.
The party that year, as in all those years, was at the local swanky country club. The company I worked for had had a pretty good year so we felt justified in our dreams of what our gifts might be.
We arrived at the club that night and pulled our cars up to the large front doors, where we dropped off our fashionably adorned spouses and dates. Inside we guzzled champagne while dining on prime rib and bread pudding. Later a live band played old favorites like “Y.M.C.A,” “Le Freak” and “Billie Jean.” Some tried to moonwalk while I sipped and watched, thankful for my two left feet.
At last the president of the company arose and thanked everyone for the effort over the past year and said he looked forward to the next year. Then he said that, as promised, he had a “very special surprise for us.” We all fidgeted in our chairs while trying to look calm, all the while imagining south sea climates and treasure chests.
Then our “very special surprise” walked out with his guitar case and while our president lauded him and began opening it.
“Maybe he needs that large case to carry our bonuses in,” I whispered hopefully to KM, not yet ready to give up the dream.
But instead of rolls of money out came a guitar and he began to serenade us with some of his favorite Christmas songs.
While he played I looked around the room at faces and could see that many were indeed surprised. Then I noticed that the date of one of my co-workers had gotten up from her seat and was heading towards the restrooms.
It was the local legend, Little Rock’s own, “Sweet Sweet Connie.” If you are of a certain age you might remember the song “We’re an American Band,” by Grand Funk Railroad. It was the tune that made Connie famous.
We all stared as she walked past the banquet tables before disappearing into the hall, while our Christmas bonus played on.
“I guess she’s heard better,” someone at our table remarked.