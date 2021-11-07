Halloween and Braves baseball

To all the Wildcats who followed us in that building and benefitted from our largesse: You are welcome!

Late Halloween afternoon, time allowed one last scary movie, “The City of the Dead,” before Atlanta’s Braves played for their second World Series Championship since moving to Georgia in 1966, after a Nov. 7, 1964, National League decision had kept the Braves in Milwaukee through 1965.

More on that shortly.

Other stories that keep on keeping on originating on Nov. 7 include:

- 1972—Delaware attorney Joe Biden was elected to the first of six U.S. Senate terms

- 1973—New Jersey became the first state to allow girls into youth league basebal

- 1991—Magic Johnson announced he had HIV virus and retired from the L.A. Lakers

- 2000—U.S. Presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore produced turmoil

- 2000—Hilary Clinton was elected to the U.S. Senate while still serving as U.S. first lady

Several luminaries were born on Nov. 7, including Marie Curie (1867), who discovered radium and became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.