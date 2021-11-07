Halloween and Braves baseball

Halloween was a blast into the past even in the House of Adams where it’s almost always yesteryear.
Credit goes to Turner Classic Movies for airing select spooky movies, introduced by Alicia Malone, including Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Pit and the Pendulum,” shown Halloween afternoon.
Released in 1961, “The Pit …” starred a hero of many Enterprise High School Baby Boomers in the 1960s, Vincent Price, a true pride of St. Louis, not the movie, “The Pride of St. Louis” starring New York City-born Dan Dailey as Dizzy Dean, supposedly born in Lucas, Arkansas.
So what was so memory-rousing about that?
The flick erased decades, bringing memories from opening day of the 1964-65 school year until the end of the ’67-68 term, when we EHS students grabbed several opportunities to cut classes, nestle into auditorium seats and watch Vinnie’s campy flicks.
Outrageous?
Skip classes to watch movies?
Yep … with blessings from teachers, administrators and future EHS students.
Why?
We paid, likely four bits, to watch each feature – popcorn extra – with proceeds helping pay for air conditioning sections of the building that opened in 1956 somewhat au naturel.
To all the Wildcats who followed us in that building and benefitted from our largesse: You are welcome!
Late Halloween afternoon, time allowed one last scary movie, “The City of the Dead,” before Atlanta’s Braves played for their second World Series Championship since moving to Georgia in 1966, after a Nov. 7, 1964, National League decision had kept the Braves in Milwaukee through 1965.
More on that shortly.
Other stories that keep on keeping on originating on Nov. 7 include:
- 1972—Delaware attorney Joe Biden was elected to the first of six U.S. Senate terms
- 1973—New Jersey became the first state to allow girls into youth league basebal
- 1991—Magic Johnson announced he had HIV virus and retired from the L.A. Lakers
- 2000—U.S. Presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore produced turmoil
- 2000—Hilary Clinton was elected to the U.S. Senate while still serving as U.S. first lady
Several luminaries were born on Nov. 7, including Marie Curie (1867), who discovered radium and became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.
Russian Leon Trotsky, founder of the Red Army, was born Nov. 7, 1879.
American actor Dean Jagger, who first saw daylight on this date in 1903, was among the cast of “12 O’Clock High,” the 1949 World War II movie filmed partially at Camp Rucker.
Rev. Billy Graham was born on Nov. 7, 1918, in Charlotte, and Al Hirt, “The Greatest Horn in the World,” arrived four years later in New Orleans.
“Java” anyone?
Essie Mae Clark delivered her son, Dee, on this date in 1938; Dee’s “Nobody But You,” “Just Keep It Up” and “Raindrops” have entertained Boomers more than a half century, as have Johnny Rivers’ tunes, “Mountain of Love,” “Midnight Special” and “Seventh Son; Johnny was born Nov. 7, 1942.
Hmmm.
Now, about Halloween and Braves baseball.
In Atlanta, last Sunday, the Braves eventually lost to the Astros, 9-5, bringing on a return to Houston, Braves up 3-2, but with somewhat waning hopes of winning the World Series.
Until Tuesday night, when two flying Durocs began oinking, “Houston, you have a problem” …