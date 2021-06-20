 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Headlines from around the world
0 Comments

Headlines from around the world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wretches regularly writing newspaper columns constantly seek inspiration for subjects and words to express timely findings to their readers.

On May 7, mired in this era of increased reports of police brutality and racism, the topic of child abuse of any kind came to mind, triggering a decision to seek topical headlines from Mother’s Day-Father’s Day weekends.

Herewith are such heinous MSN headlines:

Ex-professional golfer arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

Louisiana school lunch lady allegedly held sleepovers where she sexually abused teenage boys

Two students and a janitor injured in shooting at Idaho middle school, suspect, sixth-grade girl, arrested

Children found handcuffed in car lead Pittsburgh police to two arrests

Ohio mother of two killed by blind date with children in next room

Track star alleges sexual abuse by high school coach

Men Arrested in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in stroller at NYC park cookout last summer

Couple charged with child abuse kept kids handcuffed in Mount Oliver basement

U.S. Army trainee with rifle allegedly hijacks school bus full of children in South Carolina

Georgia sheriff’s office searching for man accused of crimes against children

Get rid of Confederate rock or risk custody of multiracial daughter … New York court tells woman

Utah school ignoring health issues related to kids’ mask-wearing

Mississippi murder suspect and kidnapped baby son die during police shootout

Another scheming high school (homecoming queen) Mom arrested … Pensacola

Pop Smoke murdered by 15-year-old shooter who admitted slaying to detention center cellmate

Principal who paddled 6-year-old child won’t face criminal charges; mother, who had “school spank child for her,” now investigated for neglect

Community raises over $10k to pay for funeral of 15-year-old killed near Grant Park

Trans man’s cousin wants to use his “dead name” for baby; there’ll be consequences

Peloton’s treadmill recall, following 6-year-old’s death, will cost company $165M

Six reasons why yelling at kids doesn’t work

Dad claims 11-year-old daughter suffers from body dysmorphia

St. Louis man sentenced to life in death of son/two others

Florida woman accused of “horrific, long-term torture” of 13-year-old disabled boy

Josh Duggar child pornography case: reality star under restrictions after posting bond

Parents raise ethical concerns over children’s required race curriculum

YouTubers euthanize dog after it bit child

San Francisco Asian father brutally attacked while pushing baby stroller, suspect arrested

Man arrested in Cobb County also wanted in deaths of two middle Georgia teens

10-year-old boy recounts harrowing moment armed man hijacked school bus

From overseas:

Boy in coma after being slammed to floor 27 times in Taiwan judo class

Chinese teacher accused of scalping boy for talking in class

Australian mom convicted of killing her four babies

And elsewhere:

12-year-old given a prestigious award for saving classmate’s life

New study shows just how much kindness affects youth

Woman has fostered 81 infants over three decades, remembers them all

Teacher visits student with leukemia at his home every day so he won’t fall behind

Hmmm.

So did it take 44 days to find these headlines?

No.

It took under an hour.

Happy Father’s Day indeed …

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Thank you, patriots

WORDS OF HOPE                                                                       Pastor Mike Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert