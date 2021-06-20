Headlines from around the world

Wretches regularly writing newspaper columns constantly seek inspiration for subjects and words to express timely findings to their readers.
On May 7, mired in this era of increased reports of police brutality and racism, the topic of child abuse of any kind came to mind, triggering a decision to seek topical headlines from Mother’s Day-Father’s Day weekends.
Herewith are such heinous MSN headlines:
Ex-professional golfer arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex
Louisiana school lunch lady allegedly held sleepovers where she sexually abused teenage boys
Two students and a janitor injured in shooting at Idaho middle school, suspect, sixth-grade girl, arrested
Children found handcuffed in car lead Pittsburgh police to two arrests
Ohio mother of two killed by blind date with children in next room
Track star alleges sexual abuse by high school coach
Men Arrested in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in stroller at NYC park cookout last summer
Couple charged with child abuse kept kids handcuffed in Mount Oliver basement
U.S. Army trainee with rifle allegedly hijacks school bus full of children in South Carolina
Georgia sheriff’s office searching for man accused of crimes against children
Get rid of Confederate rock or risk custody of multiracial daughter … New York court tells woman
Utah school ignoring health issues related to kids’ mask-wearing
Mississippi murder suspect and kidnapped baby son die during police shootout
Another scheming high school (homecoming queen) Mom arrested … Pensacola
Pop Smoke murdered by 15-year-old shooter who admitted slaying to detention center cellmate
Principal who paddled 6-year-old child won’t face criminal charges; mother, who had “school spank child for her,” now investigated for neglect
Community raises over $10k to pay for funeral of 15-year-old killed near Grant Park
Trans man’s cousin wants to use his “dead name” for baby; there’ll be consequences
Peloton’s treadmill recall, following 6-year-old’s death, will cost company $165M
Six reasons why yelling at kids doesn’t work
Dad claims 11-year-old daughter suffers from body dysmorphia
St. Louis man sentenced to life in death of son/two others
Florida woman accused of “horrific, long-term torture” of 13-year-old disabled boy
Josh Duggar child pornography case: reality star under restrictions after posting bond
Parents raise ethical concerns over children’s required race curriculum
YouTubers euthanize dog after it bit child
San Francisco Asian father brutally attacked while pushing baby stroller, suspect arrested
Man arrested in Cobb County also wanted in deaths of two middle Georgia teens
10-year-old boy recounts harrowing moment armed man hijacked school bus
From overseas:
Boy in coma after being slammed to floor 27 times in Taiwan judo class
Chinese teacher accused of scalping boy for talking in class
Australian mom convicted of killing her four babies
And elsewhere:
12-year-old given a prestigious award for saving classmate’s life
New study shows just how much kindness affects youth
Woman has fostered 81 infants over three decades, remembers them all