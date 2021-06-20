Headlines from around the world

Wretches regularly writing newspaper columns constantly seek inspiration for subjects and words to express timely findings to their readers.

On May 7, mired in this era of increased reports of police brutality and racism, the topic of child abuse of any kind came to mind, triggering a decision to seek topical headlines from Mother’s Day-Father’s Day weekends.

Herewith are such heinous MSN headlines:

Ex-professional golfer arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

Louisiana school lunch lady allegedly held sleepovers where she sexually abused teenage boys

Two students and a janitor injured in shooting at Idaho middle school, suspect, sixth-grade girl, arrested

Children found handcuffed in car lead Pittsburgh police to two arrests

Ohio mother of two killed by blind date with children in next room

Track star alleges sexual abuse by high school coach

Men Arrested in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in stroller at NYC park cookout last summer

Couple charged with child abuse kept kids handcuffed in Mount Oliver basement