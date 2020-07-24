Honoring our service members

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to be a top focus throughout the country, it is important we do not forget about the selfless service members who dedicate themselves to protecting us all.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have considered it a tremendous privilege and responsibility to represent a district that is home to two of our country’s finest military installations — Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass and Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery.
One of my top priorities in office has always been to support and advocate for military members, their families, and our veterans in the 2nd District.
The numerous lifestyle modifications made over the last several months to combat the current health crisis have required major adjustments for all — adults and parents are working remotely, students are participating in virtual schooling, and millions are following state and local public health orders.
As the school year approaches, I want to especially remember the mothers and fathers who are deployed, doing their duty to protect us while also ensuring their children are adjusting to an unprecedented return to school.
Each year, Congress passes legislation that authorizes the various military programs and activities in the Department of Defense. The House and Senate passed their own versions this past week of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021. I am hopeful both chambers of Congress can work together to ensure our military has all the necessary resources to protect this great nation.
Our men and women in uniform sacrifice so much to defend this country, especially during these challenging times worldwide. I would like to give a special thank you to all our military members. Your bravery and unwavering service to the United States are never forgotten. Because of your service and sacrifice, America remains the land of the free.
I continue to pray for our military families as our nation navigates a path forward and a road to recovery.
Martha Roby represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District. She lives in
Montgomery with her husband, Riley, and their two children.
