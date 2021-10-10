I’da never made it on a NASCAR pit crew

“In the heat of battle my father wove a tapestry of obscenities that as far as we know is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan.”

The spare was of course one of those donuts, no doubt an idea devised by some GM exec to save money for their investors. The lifting of the car on the jack was a slow process, but I finally got it high enough to remove the flat. The lug nuts came off like they were supposed to and I carried it to my trunk, spotting the culprit, a screw lodged deep into the rubber. I hefted it into the trunk, and my lower back once again let me know how it felt about manual labor.

After the donut was secure I lowered it to the ground. But once it got there it kept sinking, nearly to the rim. “Flat too,” I cursed under my breath.

I heard the back door open and KM came over and said, “That one looks flat too.” I counted to 10 before replying, but she had already gone back inside. A wise woman who knows, after 41 years, when to walk away. Miraculously, I found my old bicycle pump in the corner of the garage.