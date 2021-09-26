I thought you said it was fine

When you hear her say NOTHING, it really means something. Be on your toes because it often is used in one of those five minute arguments that concludes with the word fine.

If her eyebrows are raised and she tells you to GO AHEAD, don’t. She is daring you and if you proceed to go ahead you might not get to come back.

If she says GO AHEAD with normal eyebrows, it probably means she has given up or doesn’t care what you do anymore.

The LOUD SIGH. This is not actually a word but it is an important noise so I thought I’d throw it in. When you hear it, it’s not good and means she thinks you’re an idiot and she is wondering why she’s wasting her time arguing with you about NOTHING.

The SOFT SIGH usually means she is content. When you hear one you shouldn’t talk or move. Just try and enjoy it before you mess up again, which you will.

When you hear THAT’S OK, you can be certain it’s not. And be on your toes because she is probably plotting some payback. Often used with the raised eyebrow go ahead.

PLEASE DO is not a statement but an offer. She is trying to give you one more chance to come up with whatever reason you can for what you have done. Statistics actually show that you have a decent shot here by going with the truth.