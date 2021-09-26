I thought you said it was fine

“Instead of getting married again, I’m going to find a woman I don’t like and give her a house.”—Lewis Grizzard
My cousin Jill who lives in a suburb of Kansas City sent me a good email the other day. First, a little background on Jill and her sisters, Janet and Julie. They are the daughters of my dad’s brother, and my two brothers and I were close to them when we were growing up. Besides being cute, all three were funny, which led to me having a crush on each one from time to time, and sometimes all three at once. I don’t know where all the J names came from. It seemed my parents were going with the same trend when they named me John but called me Jay. But my younger brothers are Dean and Bill, instead of Jerry or Jack, or my choices, Jethro and Jehosaphat.
But back to Cousin Jill’s email. It’s called “Words Women Use,” and if you guys out there haven’t seen it I bet you’ve heard a few of these in person. So this is for the fellas, with a few of my own observations thrown in. I hope it helps.
The first word on the list is FINE. This is what your girlfriend or wife will sometimes say to end an argument, when what they really are telling you is that it’s time for you to shut up.
Next is FIVE MINUTES, which as you probably know means a half hour. It’s kind of like the “five more minutes” left in your football game before you take out the trash.
When you hear her say NOTHING, it really means something. Be on your toes because it often is used in one of those five minute arguments that concludes with the word fine.
If her eyebrows are raised and she tells you to GO AHEAD, don’t. She is daring you and if you proceed to go ahead you might not get to come back.
If she says GO AHEAD with normal eyebrows, it probably means she has given up or doesn’t care what you do anymore.
The LOUD SIGH. This is not actually a word but it is an important noise so I thought I’d throw it in. When you hear it, it’s not good and means she thinks you’re an idiot and she is wondering why she’s wasting her time arguing with you about NOTHING.
The SOFT SIGH usually means she is content. When you hear one you shouldn’t talk or move. Just try and enjoy it before you mess up again, which you will.
When you hear THAT’S OK, you can be certain it’s not. And be on your toes because she is probably plotting some payback. Often used with the raised eyebrow go ahead.
PLEASE DO is not a statement but an offer. She is trying to give you one more chance to come up with whatever reason you can for what you have done. Statistics actually show that you have a decent shot here by going with the truth.
THANKS. When you hear her say this she is usually sincerely thanking you. Just accept it graciously. But back away slowly just in case.
THANKS A LOT. Nothing like thanks. When she says this she is very ticked at you. You have really done it this time buster and there isn’t really anything you can do other than ride out the storm. One bit of advice, after awhile you might get a loud sigh, and think the worst is over. This may be an error in judgement and most likely means she’s just getting her second wind.
That’s about it boys. Feel free to copy this and stick it in your pocket, or even make notes on your palm. I just hope you’ve been paying attention. But if not, well, fine.