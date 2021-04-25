If the shoe fits, take it off

In another installment, Ralph and Alice got brothers Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey to settle their feud by accidentally performing together at a charity dance.

Ralph was always scheming ways to get rich quick; none of his plans ever worked.

Every episode revealed Ralph’s quick temper and threats of physical violence, mostly aimed at Alice and Ed.

“The Honeymooners” likely wouldn’t be aired in network prime time now; even the threat of spousal abuse isn’t comedic.

But Ralph never hit Alice, always apologized and typically told her “Baby, you’re the greatest!”

For those who don’t know, Gleason rarely—if ever – rehearsed. The show was done before an audience and at least twice, the program rolled merrily along while Gleason zipped up his pants with little more than a quick, sheepish grin suggesting something was amiss.

“The Honeymooners” sets and props were barely essential and sometimes not quite workable’

One episode had Ralph and Alice barricading their apartment’s door with a heavy bureau and kitchen chair, despite the fact the door opened to the outside.