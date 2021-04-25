If the shoe fits, take it off

Elvis has been a’singin’ in the House of Adams since the only record player here had Howdy Doody’s name on it, so binge-listening to many of approximately 784 songs Elvis recorded from 1953-77 ain’t unusual.
Interrupting such a binge is rare, but for the last few days in the HoA Big Moroccan Theater, the “Honeymooners Lost Episodes,” only some of the 107 restored shows, have given Elvis a break before his “Queenie Wahine’s Papaya” (1965) played even once.
These “Honeymooners” episodes, from 1951-53, appeared on Jackie Gleason’s variety shows, ranged in length from 8-34 minutes, and aired before the show began its stand-alone run in 1955-56.
Pert Kelton played Alice, wife of NYC bus driver Ralph Kramden (Gleason) the first nine episodes and was replaced by the georgeous Audrey Meadows, who had to ugly down to get the part after failing her screen test because she was too pretty.
Art Carney played Ralph’s best pal/neighbor, Edward Lillywhite “Ed” Norton, whose wife, Thelma “Trixie” Norton, a former burlesque dancer, was played mostly by Joyce Randolph.
In the Dec. 12, 1952, episode, Ed brought 12-year-old Frankie Avalon to entertain Ralph and Alice by playing a trumpet and tap dancing, not singing.
Frankie later placed 31 songs on Billboard’s charts and made movies, some beach-related flicks with Annette Funicello, and westerns “Guns of the Timberland” and “The Alamo.”
In another installment, Ralph and Alice got brothers Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey to settle their feud by accidentally performing together at a charity dance.
Ralph was always scheming ways to get rich quick; none of his plans ever worked.
Every episode revealed Ralph’s quick temper and threats of physical violence, mostly aimed at Alice and Ed.
“The Honeymooners” likely wouldn’t be aired in network prime time now; even the threat of spousal abuse isn’t comedic.
But Ralph never hit Alice, always apologized and typically told her “Baby, you’re the greatest!”
For those who don’t know, Gleason rarely—if ever – rehearsed. The show was done before an audience and at least twice, the program rolled merrily along while Gleason zipped up his pants with little more than a quick, sheepish grin suggesting something was amiss.
“The Honeymooners” sets and props were barely essential and sometimes not quite workable’
One episode had Ralph and Alice barricading their apartment’s door with a heavy bureau and kitchen chair, despite the fact the door opened to the outside.
On a vacation show, Ralph and Ed left the hood of a borrowed, troublesome early-1930s roadster beside the road after the car quit and they had to leave pushing it.
So, what’s the point of all this?
Simply, almost 70 years after these shows were made, they’re still funny in more ways than one, mostly wholesome and suitable for all ages and there ain’t any commercials … especially those with convicted felons like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg trying to sell stuff to audiences tuned in for entertainment.
Ralph once said, “if the shoe fits, take it off!”
Irving Berlin’s “Always,” “The Honeymooners” early theme song, was later replaced by “You’re My Greatest Love.”
Still a lot of episodes to watch while the HoA is in the ‘50s; gotta pop some corn, grab some grape Kool-Aid and, let Gleason say, “And awaaay we go …”