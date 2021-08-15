It’s never a lie if you believe it

It was Saturday night, and after eating Mexican food we walked out into the warm Augusta air. In the restaurant parking lot we saw a small group of people standing in kind of a circle, so we walked over to check it out. In the middle of them on the ground was one of those Astroturf putting greens, about fifteen feet long. Two young girls who looked to be about 12 told us to “Step right up.”

They explained that for $10 you got three balls. If you made all three, you won the grand prize, which they were a little vague about. But they were cute and we were suckers, so we began reaching for our money.

The first two missed all three putts. Fred made one of three and got a sleeve of Top Flites.

Then I stepped up for my turn.

Perhaps it was the ghost of Bobby Jones, but more likely the margaritas, that helped me sink the first two putts.

I lined up the third ball and was just about to draw back the putter when one of our adolescent carneys said through her braces, “OK, this is for the cruise.”

All four of us looked at the girls and said, CRUISE?!?!

“That’s right,” one of them said. “If you make this third putt then you win a cruise for four.”