It's all about perspective

Ever heard of the Boston Tea Party? Revolutionary War?

The Greatest Generation survived the Great Depression, won World War II and, while the Silent Generation fought the Korean War.

One of the Greatest, actor Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997), flew combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam before retiring from Arizona’s Air Force Reserve as a Brigadier General.

Greatest members are dying at temporary, ever-increasing rate, as are their aging children, who usually don’t even get our generation’s name capitalized, except here, Baby Boomers.

Protesters.

The Silent Generation includes beatniks and musicians/singers who blended blues, R&B and rockabilly to form rock & roll and soul music, i.e. Elvis, Cash, Dylan … our lives’ soundtrack.

Ever heard of the New York City teachers’ strike? Selma-to-Montgomery March?

Actress Jane Fonda (b. 1937) is anything but Silent; Hanoi Jane’s already been arrested this year, with four months with “R’s” in ’em lying ahead.

Atta girl!