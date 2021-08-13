It's all about perspective

Perspective.
Americans aged 54+ remain the highest COVID-19 vaccinated Americans; more than 90% of us 65 and older were vaccinated pre-August 1 … for FREE.
We are masked marvels, tsking, from behind inexpensive masks, at you daredevils.
Who are we?
We are standing united, sometimes overlapping, following the departed Lost Generation (born 1883-1900) who fought/won World War I. We’re the:
Greatest or GI Generation—1900-24
Silent Generation—1925-45
Baby boomers—1946-64
Arithmetically, Generation X (Thirteeners) born 1966-67 are 54+ years old; however, there are concerns within this bunch.
For now, Generation X, (1965-79); Generation Y (Millennials) (1977-95) and Generation Z (iGen, Centennials) (1996-) folks, continue exercising your U.S. Constitutional rights to choose everything for yourselves.It’s your world.
To skeptics 53 years and younger, you ain’t the first Americans to protest unfair actions by the MAN!.
Reckon how this country was founded?
Ever heard of the Boston Tea Party? Revolutionary War?
The Greatest Generation survived the Great Depression, won World War II and, while the Silent Generation fought the Korean War.
One of the Greatest, actor Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997), flew combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam before retiring from Arizona’s Air Force Reserve as a Brigadier General.
Greatest members are dying at temporary, ever-increasing rate, as are their aging children, who usually don’t even get our generation’s name capitalized, except here, Baby Boomers.
Protesters.
The Silent Generation includes beatniks and musicians/singers who blended blues, R&B and rockabilly to form rock & roll and soul music, i.e. Elvis, Cash, Dylan … our lives’ soundtrack.
Ever heard of the New York City teachers’ strike? Selma-to-Montgomery March?
Actress Jane Fonda (b. 1937) is anything but Silent; Hanoi Jane’s already been arrested this year, with four months with “R’s” in ’em lying ahead.
Atta girl!
As the largest generation for decades, Boomers by the millions, from junior high on, have protested first one thing, then another, whenever/wherever we choose.
Yep.
Boomers who were there still discuss the infamous lunchroom strike the day after Tom Cox bit into a cockroach hiding inside his ham sandwich in Enterprise Junior High School’s cafeteria during the 1962-63 school term.
Boomers are hippies and include musicians, actors, Vietnam vets, various activists and millions who grew up through sex, drugs and rock & roll.
Ever heard of Buffett?
Draft card and bra burnings?
Hmmm.
For younger generations mentioned above, you may not recognize and/or you may ignore much of anything presented to you in “A, B, C” order, even when it comes to life-threatening matters, like COVID-19, so for now,
Don’t:
Get the shots
Wear masks
Stay home when possible
Your scribe’s vaccinations, in a lawn/garden center, were possibly given by someone who usually handles Red Fox guano.
No prob.
No after-effects.
Young folks don’t remember the Atlanta Child Murders, 1979-81; thirty Black Atlantans, including adults, were senselessly slain.
Wayne Williams (b. 1958), his attorneys, friends/family protesting his innocence to beat the band, was arrested, tried and convicted of killing two of the few adults; he’s serving life in prison.
The murders stopped.
Hmmm.
If you should dare to ignore the above “A, B, C’s,” since they’re about all we have at hand:
You won’t get shot, Precious, you’ll get shots.
And they won’t even leave a booboo ...