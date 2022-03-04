Laurels or rocks?

Here’s the thing: Sports columns allow writers to present facts/opinions on sports, sometimes awarding laurels for successes, other times hurling rocks at shortcomings.
Here are some sports doings from President’s Day Weekend (aka George Birthington’s Washday) into the following week(s).
You decide what to award/hurl.
Nebraska associate women’s head basketball coach Chuck Love was suspended (with pay) over a “personal matter.” Moments later, sharpshooting starting guard Ashley Scoggin’s name disappeared from team’s online lineup.
NASCAR didn’t penalize RFK Racing or Team Penske for wheel modifications but penalized two other Cup Series teams for lost wheels.
Raheim Jeter, West Virginia quarterback commit, was shot in an incident his mother called “road rage.” Jeter is recovering following surgery.
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan lost to a ranked Wisconsin team, whose head coach, Greg Gard, called timeout with 15 seconds remaining on the clock while up double digits.
Howard was fined $40,000/suspended for remainder of regular season.
Bubba Wallace, emotionally crushed by his second runner-up Daytona 500 finish, helped cause a wreck near the end of last Sunday’s California race.
NBC challenged the Olympics for controversies surrounding Beijing Winter Games, many deemed the weirdest, most contentious, most disappointing sporting event of the modern era … and with lowest TV ratings.
Fifteen-year-old Olympian Kamila Valieva was somewhat suspended for drug usage; Mikaela Shiffrin left without a medal; American athlete Vincent Zhou was quarantined.
There was an empty medal stand where U.S. team figure skaters were supposed to stand … until the doping scandal.
NFL decided on Cowboys voyeurism scandal.
Super Bowl halftime show lost major sponsor, Pepsi.
Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger apologized for starting an internet rumor about Patrick Mahomes and family, explaining “… The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust ...”
Major League Baseball’s Spring Training could be nulled after MLB/MLBPA 15-minute meeting Feb. 17.
MLB’s scheduled 2022 Opening Day canceled.
The White House declined comment on Lia Thomas, Pennsylvania’s transgender women’s swim team member, who won three titles at the Ivy League Championships. Thomas formerly competed on the men’s team and has been, arguably, the country’s top swimmer this year.
After months of delay, litigation and laboratory tests, the 2021 Kentucky Derby finally reached at least a temporary resolution when stewards disqualified Medina Spirit after a positive drug test. Second-place finisher Mandaloun was named the winner.
Medina died since the Derby.
Phil Mickelson announced staunch support of proposed Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led Super Golf League.
Callaway, a Mickelson sponsor some 20 years, paused its relationship with Mickelson following his controversial comments.
Mickelson issued an apology and said he’s “stepping away.”
Another Mickelson longtime sponsor announced: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best ...”
Ditto for Amstel.
American Express proclaimed it won’t have the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and Mickelson will no longer be tournament host.