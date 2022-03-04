Laurels or rocks?

The White House declined comment on Lia Thomas, Pennsylvania’s transgender women’s swim team member, who won three titles at the Ivy League Championships. Thomas formerly competed on the men’s team and has been, arguably, the country’s top swimmer this year.

After months of delay, litigation and laboratory tests, the 2021 Kentucky Derby finally reached at least a temporary resolution when stewards disqualified Medina Spirit after a positive drug test. Second-place finisher Mandaloun was named the winner.

Medina died since the Derby.

Phil Mickelson announced staunch support of proposed Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led Super Golf League.

Callaway, a Mickelson sponsor some 20 years, paused its relationship with Mickelson following his controversial comments.

Mickelson issued an apology and said he’s “stepping away.”

Another Mickelson longtime sponsor announced: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best ...”

Ditto for Amstel.