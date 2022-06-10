Less than good sports news

There’s a familiar newspaper adage, “good news don’t sell.”

Add to that, BAD news is (every) where you find it, even in sprots, er, sports.

A woman was recently escorted out of a Los Angeles Dodgers game for dainsin’ in front of the crowd, perhaps after being slightly over-served at Dodger Stadium’s conveniently-located beer/wine hawkeries.

Close to home, if you’re headed to Opp’s Lake Jackson or if someone brings you a mess of them bigmouth bass caught there, don’t eat ’em, unless mercury’s included in your short-term diet.

There’s an online list of Alabama waterways/impoundments, mostly nowhere nearby, where certain fish ain’t fit to eat.

Around here, we once believed fish caught in freshwater were good eatin’ …

Moving along.

“Edge Is On His Way to Become WWE’s Most Active Hall of Famer.”

Wait, WWE is currently considered an entertainment outfit; self-appointed influencers believe professional wrestling ain’t a sport, even though cussin’ and bleedin’ are allowed again.

Apparently, those whizzes never crawled out of a squared circle with Mario Galento, Don Carson and/or Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream.”

Hmmm.

Nearby, nine former University of South Alabama volleyball players have filed sexual abuse charges against the team’s former coach, Alexis Meeks-Rydell.

Haven’t seen how many digits following dollar signs are expected in those court proceedings.

However, money is definite for former University of Michigan athletes, where lawsuits concerning the school’s long-time physician, Robert Anderson, who sexually abused athletes for several decades, have been settled for $490 million, to be divided among more than 1,000 victims Anderson abused.

One thousand victims!

Elsewhere in Michigan, 90 women, including Simone Biles, are suing the FBI for more’n $1 billion for allegedly mishandling parts of the investigation of former Michigan State University/U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, an admitted/incarcerated sex offender.

Sounds like barrels of money in store, but how much is enough to indemnify sexual abuse victims?

Any victims?

Lotsa money.

The NFL’s Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion.

BILLION!

Let’s see.

There’s no Tiger in the 2022 U.S. Open field, but that ain’t the biggest/baddest current golf story.

Phil Mickelson, who recently admitted his gambling habit is ‘reckless and dangerous,’ and Dustin Johnson, who decided to go for the $gold following his wedding, expect to be joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and others on the Saudi Arabian LIV Circuit.

Rickie Fowler, after not qualifying for our Open, has been mentioned as an LIV wannabe.

Presently, there supposedly ain’t any plans to televise LIV tournaments.

Wonder how long that’ll last?

Hey, there’s gambling near baseball parks now.

Elsewhere, in late April, “Florida’s Friendliest Retirement Hometown,” the Villages, was where a 77-year-old golfer punched his 84-year-old playing companion in the face on No. 4 green.

The victim went to a hospital; his partner was taken somewhere else, without completing his round.

Fore!

This baseball season, ain’t it grand watching St. Louis Cardinals games with forever Enterprise High School Wildcat Brendan Donovan playing first base?

And second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field.

He’s the team’s designated hitter when not afield, and is hitting .306, at this writing.

What else?

If court-acquitted shooter Kyle Rittenhouse could throw a football/carry stolen crab legs under either arm, Jimbeaux would’ve insisted Texas A&M unconditionally admit him to the Aggie herd.

Immediately …