Let’s be careful out there

There was one other detail that could have contributed to his decision making. He had a .12 BAC. Let’s hope that was the reason anyway.

Speaking of road rage, my wife KM told me a story concerning a woman who works with her, who like many of us, including yours truly, doesn’t like to waste time when she drives.

She has a 25-minute drive to and from work every day, which is mostly on an interstate. The other day on her way home she was zipping along about 70 mph (or there about) minding her own business, when, as she put it, “a road-raging maniac motorist” suddenly attempted to pull around her and cut her off. As he tried to pull in front of her, she did what any other working soccer mom on her way home would have done – she sped up.

She lost the man but was still shaken up when her cell phone rang. It was a friend who she told what had just happened, and got back some much needed sympathy, which comforted her in her angst. And soon the incident became a distant memory, like everything else she was passing on the road.