Let's take it back to 1956

By design, it’s rare inside the House of Adams for any day to be part of any 21st Century year, especially this’un, 2021 (twenty, twenty-one) that sounds like an educated guess or last school year.
Currently, it’s 1956, when Elvis was dubbed “King of Rock & Roll” and Americans rejoiced in Dr. Jonas Salk’s vaccine’s effectiveness against polio.
Elvis debuted on TV on “CBS’s Stage Show” on January 28; “My Fair Lady” made its Broadway debut May 15; and “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night,” TV’s first half-hour soap operas, premiered on CBS April 2.
On April 5, Fidel Castro declared himself at war with Cuban President Fulgencio Batista; movie star Grace Kelly married Monaco’s Prince Rainier April 19; and May 1, Salk’s vaccine became available to the American public, which allowed us inoculated 6-year-old Baby Boomers to relax, preparing for first grade at City Elementary School (est. 1919).
Thank goodness for vaccines!
On June 5, Elvis introduced his song, “Hound Dog,” on Milton Berle’s TV show, enraging adults nationwide with his gyrating hips.
Years later, your scribe further appreciated the tune after learning Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, born in Ariton, Montgomery and Union Springs, according to different authorities, on Dec. 11, 1926, recorded the original hit version.
On June 29, 1956, The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 created the Interstate Highway System, a massive undertaking, promoted by Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who deemed the system necessary for moving troops/weaponry in case of war during the next 20 years.
Eisenhower, on July 31, signed a Congressional act authorizing “In God We Trust” as the official U.S. Motto.
Labor Day was celebrated September 3, and we likely started school the next morning, some “A-G” first graders launched our formal public education with Miss Dorothy Ellis teaching us everything.
Big kids, somebody said, started classes at the all-new Enterprise High School on East Watts Avenue, for grades 9-12.
Must have seemed like an eternity would pass before we’d get there.
On September 9, Elvis debuted on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
The EHS Wildcats defeated Carroll High (Ozark), 20-12, on September 14, in the first game played in butt-spanking-new Memorial Stadium, next to EHS; the facility became R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium before the ’57 season.
On November 16, the Cats won in Greenville, 36-6, to complete a 10-0 season.
No playoffs then.
The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) sang together at Sun Studio the first/last time on December 4, and a fortnight later, Japan joined the United Nations.
The year featured great movies, i.e. “Giant,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” “High Society,” “The Ten Commandments,” “The Searchers,” “Carousel,” “Moby Dick” and Elvis starred in “Love Me Tender.”
“The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” airing weekdays in the HoA’s Big Moroccan Theater, featured an episode about Jesse James, a man whose fate has a message for us 139 years after he died.
Bank/train robber Jesse Woodson James, and his gang, typically wore masks while plying their trade, but the fateful day, mask-less Jesse was at home, dusting a picture, when houseguest Bob Ford shot him in the back of his head … with Jessie’s gun.
Would the mask have saved Jesse?
We’ll never know.
But it couldn’t have hurt …