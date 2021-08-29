Let's take it back to 1956

On June 29, 1956, The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 created the Interstate Highway System, a massive undertaking, promoted by Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who deemed the system necessary for moving troops/weaponry in case of war during the next 20 years.

Eisenhower, on July 31, signed a Congressional act authorizing “In God We Trust” as the official U.S. Motto.

Labor Day was celebrated September 3, and we likely started school the next morning, some “A-G” first graders launched our formal public education with Miss Dorothy Ellis teaching us everything.

Big kids, somebody said, started classes at the all-new Enterprise High School on East Watts Avenue, for grades 9-12.

Must have seemed like an eternity would pass before we’d get there.

On September 9, Elvis debuted on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The EHS Wildcats defeated Carroll High (Ozark), 20-12, on September 14, in the first game played in butt-spanking-new Memorial Stadium, next to EHS; the facility became R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium before the ’57 season.

On November 16, the Cats won in Greenville, 36-6, to complete a 10-0 season.

No playoffs then.