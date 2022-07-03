Life is confusing

Happy Independence Day and R.I.P. Woody Williams; thank you for your service!

Here we are, celebrating July 4, swimming, golfing, parading, napping, eatin’ watermelons, hamburgers, hotdogs, ice cream and boiled peanuts, alone or not, illegally popping firecrackers.

If you’ve recently roosted hereabouts and ain’t eaten boiled peanuts (or okra), you WON’T like ’em!

Tuesday, federal holidays disappear until Labor Day, but this year, there’s little celebration in segments of our society currently foundering into a mell of a hess.

We’re still trying to slay COVID-19, settle 2020’s Presidential election, end a Russian war, lower talking gas pump prices, protect our borders, reduce global warming, buy food, discover truth in Uvalde, Texas, rewrite history, while embracing new pronoun usage, among other problems, tragically, too vile to print.

Sadly, this holiday is producing murders/attempted murders/enough additional felonies to keep courtrooms slammed.

Deceased Baby Boomers’ history teachers are restless in their graves.

Today, Americans are accidentally dying on roads/streets, while boating, riding ATVs, scaling mountains, mowing grass, showering, attending church and enjoying various freedoms because of our Independence Day spirit, bought/paid for by 1.1 million uniformed Americans who’ve died, plus troops who’ve served, in U.S. wars since 1776.

There is goodness to celebrate today.

Frequently, thanks to improving DNA testing, remains of American heroes from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East are finally returning home, warming hearts of their families.

Warriors who preserve our freedoms, and rights to exercise ’em, including Fort Rucker’s soldiers among us in peacetime most all our lives, deserve their due.

Elsewhere, brazen culprits who’ve gotten away with rapes/murders/other mayhem for decades are being nabbed more regularly, after their not-even-next-of-kin family members submit DNA samples to Ancestry.com, et al, learning where they belong in America’s patchwork tapestry.

Nationwide, elusive guilty folks by scores/hundreds/thousands must feel like the ol’ boy waiting for the prison electric chair to fire up, sayin’ “thanky” to the fella mannin’ the switch.

All ain’t well here.

Life’s confusing.

It’s been reported certain Americans most dread being found in bed with a dead girl or a live boy, apparently in Boy Scouts, some churches, sports teams and schoolhouses.

Countless Americans don’t understand their freedoms’ limitations, like the Staten Island youth baseball coach/father, who, after breaking an umpire’s jaw with his fist, was arrested, then banned from the association for life.

Fully haired-over Americans, for reasons unfathomable to the rest of us, are killing and mutilating their children.

Throughout America, special interest groups in increasing numbers are, they bleat, being tormented by insensitive words/treatment in every aspect of their lives.

Today, dullards, with little/no accountability for their words/deeds, wake up enraged, eyes glowing, spoiling for a non-physical fight, then roach up in their hidernating closets Internet scavenging, uncovering nits to pick, using 8-cylinder words de-mortifying fellow Americans.

What a mess.

Some final thoughts.

The late Burney Reese, whose birthday is tomorrow, taught your scribe if someone has a sore toe, he’d better keep quiet about it, because if he lets on, someone’ll stomp on it.

And delight in it.

Hmmm.

Life’s more complicated today than it’s been since your scribe arrived in mid-20th Century.

That covers a lotta ground.

Sometimes, for folks pretty good at recognizing stupidity, life’s so confusing we feel like a head with its chicken cut off …