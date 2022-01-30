Looking forward to film about Warner

There is a new movie out called “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.” I haven’t seen it yet and will probably wait until I can get it on my TV. These days you don’t have to wait that long.
Football is not all of Warner’s story, who met his future wife Brenda in a country-western bar in 1992, when he was the starting quarterback at Northern Iowa. The next day he brought Brenda roses and asked to meet her two kids, whom she had told him about the night before. At that time her son Zachary was three years older than his sister, Jessie Jo. Zachary was born healthy but that changed when he was dropped by his real father when he was four months old, which caused damage to his brain. Zachary’s father would end up leaving Brenda when she was eight months pregnant with Jessie.
Eventually, the three moved in with Brenda’s parents, and while living there she completed her nurse training. More tragedy struck in 1996 when her parents were killed by a tornado at their home in Mountain View, Arkansas. The couple had retired there in 1995.
After they were married Kurt adopted Brenda’s children. Then they had five of their own, the last two, twin girls named Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae.
Warner began his NFL career as a free agent with the Green Bay in 1994. He was cut from the team later that year. Next he was scheduled to tryout with the Chicago Bears, but that fell through when, on his honeymoon, a venomous spider bit him on his throwing elbow. He would go on to play in the Arena and European leagues before finally being taken on by the St. Louis Rams in 1997 as their third-string quarterback.
Then in 1999, starter Trent Green went down with an injury during pre-season. No longer a backup, Warner stepped in and began almost immediately to rewrite Rams’ history. He threw for an astounding 4,353-yards, 41-touchdown regular season that won him league MVP honors. The Rams made it to the Super Bowl that season, and Warner threw for a record 414 yards in the Rams 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee. Warner was named the game’s MVP. Two years later in Super Bowl XXXVI, Warner and the Rams would fall to New England 20-17. Then at age 37, he would make it back to a third world championship, as the starter for Arizona, in a game won by Pittsburgh in the last seconds.
Over the years, Kurt and Brenda devoted their time and money to his ‘First Things First’ foundation, which is involved with numerous projects for causes such as children’s hospitals, people with developmental disabilities and assisting single parents. Warner’s work both on and off the field resulted in him being awarded the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award 2008. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
He says he embraced Christianity in 1996. He was raised Catholic, but says his spiritual awakening came during those dark days after Brenda’s parents were killed.
Even though he can put Super Bowl MVP on his resume, Warner says marrying Brenda has probably been his most remarkable achievement. As for Zachary, his recovery was long, but he eventually improved and would go on to enjoy a special relationship with his adoptive dad. After the Rams’ victory in the NFC Championship game in 2000, 10-year-old Zachary presented Kurt with a homemade card done in Rams blue and gold. Inside, in childlike scrawl, it read: “You’re as good a dad as you are a quarterback.”