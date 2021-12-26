Love’s language speaks through lifetimes

“You can’t hide the thunderbolt. When it hits you, everybody can see it. Christ, man, don’t be ashamed of it, some men pray for the thunderbolt. You’re a very lucky fellow.”
― Mario Puzo, The Godfather
My buddy Craig and I were driving around in North Little Rock one day in 1975. The talk, as it usually did at age 17, turned to girls and before I knew it he said, “I’ve got something I want you to see.” Soon he was turning into the Kroger parking lot.
“What are we doing?” I asked him.
“Just trust me,” he replied.
I thought to myself, “Right, like when you said you could cut my hair as well as any barber.” But I was curious to see what new scheme he was hatching.
We got inside the store and he stopped at the front and grabbed my arm. He was scanning the faces, of which there were many.
“Let go,” I said, pulling away from his too tight grip. Craig was the starting linebacker for our high school team, the Rockets, and didn’t know his own strength. He had attempted over our high school years to bring out the same passion in me for the game, but it never happened. So after a couple of broken collarbones early in our senior year I decided to focus elsewhere, like on girls.
“There she is,” Craig said enthusiastically as he grabbed me again.
“Ow man!” But he didn’t let go this time and pointed me in the direction he was staring. I looked through the crowded store at the housewives who waited as the pimply-faced sack boys filled their brown bags. Then I looked at the cashiers.
I saw her, and in an instant my life’s path was set.
“You see her?” Craig asked.
No answer.
“Kathy Althoff, do you see her?”
“Uh huh.”
“Go talk to her,” Craig said.
“Uh huh.”
He shoved me forward, snapping me out of the trance. An old woman I almost knocked over gave us a dirty look. I moved back towards Craig, who said, “No, the other way.”
“I can’t talk to her now, look how busy she is.”
“Go buy something then,” which now seems like a pretty good idea, but instead I turned and got outside as quick as I could. I knew Craig well, and no antic, no matter how humiliating to himself or companions, was beyond his limit. He found me outside, staring through the glass at KM’s face. He laughed, grabbed my arm for the third time in the past five minutes and pulled me toward the car.
Later that year, on the 4th of July at a big party, KM and I finally got together. Five years and a couple of months after that we were walking down the aisle at St. Andrew’s Cathedral. That was 41 years ago. Thanks Craig.
***
Speaking of great loves, Gordon Yeager, age 94, and his wife Norma, 90, got in their car one October day and headed to town. On the way they were in a wreck that sent them both to the intensive care unit with broken bones and other serious injuries.
When it became clear that their conditions were not improving, the couple was moved into a room together, in beds side-by-side, where they could hold hands.
Gordon died at 3:38 p.m. He was no longer breathing, but the family was surprised by one of the heart monitors.
Someone in the room said, “Why does the machine say his heart is still beating?” A nurse said that Gordon was picking up Norma’s heartbeat through her hand. She died exactly an hour later.
“Dad used to say that a woman is always worth waiting for,” son Dennis Yeager said. “He waited an hour for her and held the door.”