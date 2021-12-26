Love’s language speaks through lifetimes

“You can’t hide the thunderbolt. When it hits you, everybody can see it. Christ, man, don’t be ashamed of it, some men pray for the thunderbolt. You’re a very lucky fellow.”

― Mario Puzo, The Godfather

My buddy Craig and I were driving around in North Little Rock one day in 1975. The talk, as it usually did at age 17, turned to girls and before I knew it he said, “I’ve got something I want you to see.” Soon he was turning into the Kroger parking lot.

“What are we doing?” I asked him.

“Just trust me,” he replied.

I thought to myself, “Right, like when you said you could cut my hair as well as any barber.” But I was curious to see what new scheme he was hatching.

We got inside the store and he stopped at the front and grabbed my arm. He was scanning the faces, of which there were many.