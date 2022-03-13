March 13 in history

Remember the Four Tops, “It’s the Same Old Song,” a No. 5 hit July 31, 1965?

Well, try humming the song while we recall events from March 13 that seem to repeat themselves … and some that were one and done.

On March 13, 1852, the Uncle Sam cartoon figure debuted in the New York Lantern. Don’t be surprised when Uncle Sam joins Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima at the family reunion someday soon.

If you’re paying attention, Russians are in the news again, just as they were on March 13:

1881—Alexander II (62), Russian Tsar, was assassinated by members of a terrorist group, “People’s Will,” who threw a bomb at him in St. Petersburg.

1918—Leon Trotsky gained control of Russia’s Red Army, and in 1940, the Finland-Russian cease-fire was signed ending the Winter War.

1944—The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics recognized Pietro Badoglio’s Italian government.

1961—Elizabeth Gurley Finn (70) became president of the U.S. Communist Party.

1963—Two Russian reconnaissance flights were spotted over Alaska.

1967—Communism was what we studied in Mrs. Ann Becker’s first period democracy class at Enterprise High School.

1986—Soyuz T-15 carried two cosmonauts to the Soviet Space Station Mir.

Hmmm.

Folks hereabouts March 13, 1884, may recall the U.S. adopted Standard Time, a move U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s great-granddaddy may have supported.

Elsewhere, on March 13, in 1905, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari first performed her routine in Paris at the Guimet Museum; Mata was a German spy during World War I.

Speaking of Germany, on March 13, 1933, Joseph Goebbels became Nazi Germany’s Minister of Information and Propaganda. Ten years later, there was a failed assassination attempt on Adolph Hitler.

Other March 13 events some of us studied in school and out behind the barn included the Kansas Legislature approving censorship of motion pictures in 1913; exactly 10 years later, American inventor Lee de Forest demonstrated his sound-on-film moving pictures in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY?

Brooklyn Dodgers manager Wilbert Robinson tried catching a baseball dropped from an airplane March 13, 1915, but was surprised when a grapefruit was substituted for the old horsehide.

In 1933, Major League Baseball approved an official ball made with cork and balata.

On March 13, 1954, Braves outfielder Bobby Thomson broke his ankle and was replaced by Mobile native Hank Aaron, who batted cross-handed when he became a professional, and in 1960, Chicago’s White Sox unveiled new road uniforms with players’ names above their number.

March 13, 1925, saw Tennessee make it unlawful to teach evolution; Clarence Darrow (80), teacher John T. Scopes’ defense attorney at the Scopes Monkey Trial in July 1925, died March 13, 1938.

Approved U.S. banks reopened after a federal government-imposed bank holiday in the early days of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first presidential term on March 13, 1933; five years later, “World News Roundup” aired for the first time on CBS Radio in the U.S.

On March 13, 1992, Martina Navratilova and Judy Nelson settled their galamony suit.

Say what?

Neil Sedaka (1939) is celebrating his birthday today.

Hmmm.

Don’t be surprised when most of the above items and the word “Commonsense” get stricken from history books and dictionaries.

As always, “Beware the Ides of March …