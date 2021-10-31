Means to an end

I arrived at the Endoscopy Center around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. I know what you’re thinking. The same thing I would be. That’s already too much information.

The waiting room was comfortable, but crowded. Business was good. Health care in America showing a strong pulse.

KM was with me because I had been told by the doctor, then his assistant, then by some lady who called to remind me, that under no circumstances was I to drive home. Good advice, and probably the kind that needed reinforcement for someone who had been in college in the ‘70s.

When having any new medical procedure, my tendency is to share beforehand my fears with others, and perhaps try and find humor in something so miserably unappealing. So I began calling friends for encouragement and support.

The first person I called went through his experience of the colonoscopy in detail, and when he finished I was forming numerous excuses on how to get out of it. He did say that the worst part was the day before, known as the “prep stage.” You may know about it.

Other “friends” I asked also said the prep was the worst of it, and by the time the day came I was expecting the worst, which was good because the expectation, as usual, is much more intense than the actual event.