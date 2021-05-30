Memorial Day is not for celebrating

Doesn’t seem that long ago – just 50-55 years or so – Memorial Day in the House of Adams held different meanings than it does today.
As young’uns, baby boomers hereabouts knew school always let out for summer before what’d begun as Decoration Day, initially celebrated with an 1868 parade in Ironton, Ohio.
Naturally, we considered Memorial Day summer’s real first day, important for the annual Indianapolis 500, a day to be celebrated from can to cain’t, even though local watermelons weren’t thumpable and peanuts, even here in the Peanut Capital of the World, weren’t yet boilable.
Then we went and grew up, haired over and “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” meant swattin’ gnats and sweatin’ all over more than anywhere else.
In the HoA, your scribe eventually learned Memorial Day doesn’t warrant the same observance as July 4.
Memorial Day, personally, is a time to honor Uncle Ed, Daddy’s younger brother, killed at Anzio in World War II, and some 1.3 million heroic American men/women who’ve died actively serving this country militarily in combat and otherwise, so we can enjoy freedoms many Americans don’t appreciate, don’t deserve and don’t understand.
Among your scribe’s heroes are Enterprise High School classmate Bud Herman, plus Jimmy Layton, Jimmy Stephens and Green Miller, all killed in Vietnam.
Hmmm.
Whenever documentaries saluting American troops at war air, focus is typically directed toward enlisted personnel. For unknown reasons, even in Hollywood war movies, it’s rare for modern military leaders—admirals and generals—to be depicted dying in battle, so the following list came as a surprise here.
Killed in WWII:
U. S. Navy rear admirals, all of whom earned the Congressional Medal of Honor (CMOH), Isaac C. Kidd, Daniel J. Callaghan and Norman Scott.
U.S. Army brigadier generals: James R. Anderson (MIA, presumed dead), Charles Henry Barth Jr., Gustav J. Braun Jr., Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., Frederick W. Castle, James Leo Dalton II, Col. William Orlando Darby (promoted to brigadier just before death), Donald A. Davison, Asa Duncan, Claudius Miller Easley, Nathan B. Forrest, Guy O. Fort, Harold H. George, Charles E. Keerans Jr., Vincent Lim, Harold McBride (POW), William D. Powell, Don F. Pratt, Howard K. Ramey, Thomas E. Roderick, Clinton W. Russell, Edmund W. Searby, Kenneth N. Walker, Nelson M. Walker, James Edward Wharton and Russell A. Wilson,
Lieutenant generals Frank M. Andrews and Leslie J. McNair.
Major generals Robert Olds, Edward Davies Patrick, Theodore Roosevelt Jr. (heart attack) (CMOH), Maurice Rose and Clarence A. Tinker.
U. S. Army Air Corps Lt. Gen. Millard Filmore Harmon Jr. (MIA, presumed dead).
U.S. Marines Corps major generals Charles Dodson Barrett, Herbert J. Dargue and William Peterkin Upsher (CMOH).
Outside battle zones, brigadier generals Albert K.B. Lyman, Carlyle H. Wash and Arthur D McDaniel (all died in Alabama), Douglas Netherwood (Florida), James F.C. Hyde (Pennsylvania), Gordon deLauney Carrington and John H. Gardner (Washington D.C.), Walter G. Layman (England) and Harry D. Chamberlain (California).
Major generals Frank C. Mahin, Stonewall Jackson (Oregon); Paul W. Newgarden (plane crash in Chattanooga).
Four-Star Gen. George S. Patton Jr., 1945 vehicle wreck in Germany.
During the Korean War, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walton Walker and Maj. Gen. Bryant E. Moore.
In the Vietnam War, Rear Adm. Rembrandt C. Robinson and U. S. Army brigadier generals Alfred Judson Moody (heart attack), Charles Jack Girard (illness), William Ross Bond, Carroll Edward Adams Jr., Richard J. Talman, John A. B. Dillard and major generals Bruno Arthur Hochmuth (U.S. Marines), William Joseph Crumm, Edward Burke Burdett and Robert Franklin Worley (Air Force), and Keith Lincoln Ware (CMOH, 1944), John Albert B. Dillard Jr., Keith L. Ware and George William Casey, all U.S. Army.
More recently, on Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Gen. Timothy L. Maude (Army) died inside Pentagon; and during Operation Endearing Freedom, Maj. Gen. Harold Greene (Army).
Closer to home, in a non-wartime calamity, Fort Rucker Commanding Gen. Bogardus Snowden Cairns died in a Dec. 9, 1958, helicopter crash.
Looking for inspiration today?
Avoid broadcasters, influencers and numerous naysayers.
Instead, read online how these 70+ heroes lived, led and died.