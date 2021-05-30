Memorial Day is not for celebrating

Doesn’t seem that long ago – just 50-55 years or so – Memorial Day in the House of Adams held different meanings than it does today.

As young’uns, baby boomers hereabouts knew school always let out for summer before what’d begun as Decoration Day, initially celebrated with an 1868 parade in Ironton, Ohio.

Naturally, we considered Memorial Day summer’s real first day, important for the annual Indianapolis 500, a day to be celebrated from can to cain’t, even though local watermelons weren’t thumpable and peanuts, even here in the Peanut Capital of the World, weren’t yet boilable.

Then we went and grew up, haired over and “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” meant swattin’ gnats and sweatin’ all over more than anywhere else.

In the HoA, your scribe eventually learned Memorial Day doesn’t warrant the same observance as July 4.

Memorial Day, personally, is a time to honor Uncle Ed, Daddy’s younger brother, killed at Anzio in World War II, and some 1.3 million heroic American men/women who’ve died actively serving this country militarily in combat and otherwise, so we can enjoy freedoms many Americans don’t appreciate, don’t deserve and don’t understand.