Memories of Christmas baking

By mid-November, numerous sources had warned Americans Christmas 2021’s outlook was bleak.
Anyone bothering to notice must’ve realized there weren’t typical numbers of 18-wheelers hauling merchandise on state/federal highways and on local streets where shopkeepers pined for inventory to stock bare shelves.
Someone counted 112 over-laden cargo ships dead in the water off Los Angeles’ port, after Pres. J. Biden put dock-working crews on non-stop duty.
No telling how many cargo vessels now wait near all U.S. ports, but no doubt there are more goodies in any corner of any of ’em than it took to fill Joe C. Jones Store’s upstairs toy department to the gills, when Baby Boomer boys played with real toys, like steel Tonka trucks, wagons, skates, tricycles, pedal cars, bicycles and cowboy gun/holster sets.
Great times for fortunate Boomers!
We didn’t realize it then, but Boomers with grandparents born before 1900 and parents—the Greatest Generation—born during World War I or shortly thereafter, had been prepared for scary holiday situations without really believing there’d one day be 2021’s threat test.
We’d been warned trouble always lurked ahead, and had been alerted shortages in turkey and ham markets this year might make tofu turkeys edible.
Now, that won’t ever happen in the House of Adams!
No doubt what Dick Adams would say about that abomination.
Daddy said eating rice “was like lying on your back and lettin’ the sunshine into your mouth,” so no doubt he’d never let tofu linger on his tongue even one heartbeat.
Hmmm.
Annually, one pre-Christmas Saturday, Mother and your scribe went to Mama and Papa’s house in Midland City for baking day.
Baking days in 1959-60 were the last two; Mama died in April 1961, ending them.
And wouldn’t you just know it, for two years, Mama’d let her youngest/favorite grandchild do more than get in the way.
She’d issued your scribe a small hammer, with instructions to use it to tap the business end of an ice pick into a coconut, drink the milk out’n it, bust it open and dig out the meat, so Mother and Mama could do their magic with it.
Obviously, they baked coconut cakes but they also crafted fruit cakes and the baking world’s aromatic champion, spice cakes.
And there was your scribe’s lifelong favorite baked good: Lane cake, a treasure created by Emma Rylander Lane in her Clayton, Alabama, home in the 1890s.
She called it her “Prize Cake.”
Mother baked cakes, plus dozens of holiday cookies, in the HoA every year until Christmas 1988; she couldn’t make herself look Christmas cookies, Daddy’s favorites, in the eye after he died that November.
Oh well.
Older generations often told us, as young’uns their Christmas gifts, if any, were hard-as-bricks peppermint logs, English walnuts, Brazil nuts and an orange, in times before fresh fruits were always available.
Scarcity was true years later for chocolate-covered cherries, Mother’s favorite, which could be found at Condrey’s Store in Keaton in months with/without an “R” in ’em.
Hmmm.
These memories gushed forth recently while peeling just one fragrant, ambrosia-worthy orange.
Mindful, too, fluttered the wish that ended with Christmas 1960: getting to eat at the grownups’ table in Midland City on Christmas Day.
Always wanted to say, “Please pass the Lane cake, Papa” …