Memories of Christmas baking

Now, that won’t ever happen in the House of Adams!

No doubt what Dick Adams would say about that abomination.

Daddy said eating rice “was like lying on your back and lettin’ the sunshine into your mouth,” so no doubt he’d never let tofu linger on his tongue even one heartbeat.

Hmmm.

Annually, one pre-Christmas Saturday, Mother and your scribe went to Mama and Papa’s house in Midland City for baking day.

Baking days in 1959-60 were the last two; Mama died in April 1961, ending them.

And wouldn’t you just know it, for two years, Mama’d let her youngest/favorite grandchild do more than get in the way.

She’d issued your scribe a small hammer, with instructions to use it to tap the business end of an ice pick into a coconut, drink the milk out’n it, bust it open and dig out the meat, so Mother and Mama could do their magic with it.

Obviously, they baked coconut cakes but they also crafted fruit cakes and the baking world’s aromatic champion, spice cakes.