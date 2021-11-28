Memories of Enterprise parades

Hard to believe November’s Thanksgiving, Vinegar Day, Deviled Egg Day and Black Friday 2021 are history. After Tuesday evening, the Enterprise Christmas Parade and November will be, too.

Don’t despair, though, as December offers special days galore, including the obvious Wear Brown Shoes Day, Brownie Day, Noodle Ring Day, Roast Suckling Pig Day, Flashlight Day, Bacon Day and Unlucky Day.

Parades.

For members of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band, directed by the late Bob McMillan, Christmas Parading was simple from 1963-67, since “Joy to the World” was what we played during the Main Street sashay.

We played it mostly, uh, well ... and especially joyously, LOUD while marching snappily.

We played lots of parades those years: three Festival of States Parades in St. Petersburg, Florida, Troy State College’s Band Day, five Enterprise and one Dothan Christmas parades, five EHS Homecomings, one in Andalusia, Farmer’s Day, Veteran’s Day, Lion’s International parades in Chicago and Dallas, and Mobile’s Mardi Gras.

Before tsking at an old scribe’s mistake, in those years we never marched in Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade.