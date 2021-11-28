Memories of Enterprise parades

Hard to believe November’s Thanksgiving, Vinegar Day, Deviled Egg Day and Black Friday 2021 are history. After Tuesday evening, the Enterprise Christmas Parade and November will be, too.
Don’t despair, though, as December offers special days galore, including the obvious Wear Brown Shoes Day, Brownie Day, Noodle Ring Day, Roast Suckling Pig Day, Flashlight Day, Bacon Day and Unlucky Day.
Parades.
For members of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band, directed by the late Bob McMillan, Christmas Parading was simple from 1963-67, since “Joy to the World” was what we played during the Main Street sashay.
We played it mostly, uh, well ... and especially joyously, LOUD while marching snappily.
We played lots of parades those years: three Festival of States Parades in St. Petersburg, Florida, Troy State College’s Band Day, five Enterprise and one Dothan Christmas parades, five EHS Homecomings, one in Andalusia, Farmer’s Day, Veteran’s Day, Lion’s International parades in Chicago and Dallas, and Mobile’s Mardi Gras.
Before tsking at an old scribe’s mistake, in those years we never marched in Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade.
No, not because that community’s rapscallions stole the National Peanut Festival and title “Peanut Capital of the World” from us, but because in the 1962 NPF Parade, the Enterprise band was misidentified, by WTVY announcers (possibly Betty Gaut, John Gause, Joe Holloway, Ann Varnum but not Charley Platt), as Midland City High School’s Band.
Oops.
Oops again, as 1962 was the year MCHS, “The Old Red, White and Columbia Blue” Fliers became Dale County High School’s Warriors.
Enterprise bandsters wore a shade of royal blue in those days, sooo, maybe the misidentification SNAFU was created by a colorblind announcer, who also possibly lacked the knowhow to read writing on both sides of the “Enterprise High School” bass drum.
Seems like Enterprise Christmas parades, then/now, were marched at night, but under strands of HUGE colored lights hung perpendicular to Main Street, creating a canopy of twinkling excitement.
Don’t recall our Christmas parades in November, but months mattered not to those of us subscribing to the Elvis song, “Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas.”
Boy howdy, after the tragedy during the “Comfort and Joy” Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last Sunday, plus all the other woes worldwide, every day needs to be special.
In the House of Adams, there’s an effort to make every day positively memorable.
November 28 has had its share of special moments, like in 1814, when “The Times of London” was first printed by automatic, steam-powered presses, making newspapers available to the masses.
Scrap-metal dealer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater (Haverhill, Massachusetts) on this date in 1907.
The “WSM Barn Dance,” now the “Grand Ole Opry,” premiered in Nashville Nov. 28, 1925, when George D. Hay, supposedly hollered, “Let ’er go boys,” for Uncle Jimmy Thompson, the Fruit Jar Drinkers, Dixie Clodhoppers and Uncle Dave Macon, “The Dixie Dewdrop,” etc.
The show’s continuously aired ever since.
On this date in 1932, Groucho Marx debuted on radio; on Nov. 28, 1933, a Dallas grand jury delivered a murder indictment against Bonnie and Clyde; “Hopalong Cassidy” premiered on TV exactly 15 years later.
Today’s also Bruce “Hey Baby” Channel’s 81st birthday and Berry Gordy Jr.’s 92nd.
A little Temptations’ “Silent Night,” maestro, if you please …