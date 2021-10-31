Memories of Halloweens past

In 1964, country singer Darryl Worley, who once owned a furniture store here, was born in Memphis. He later moved to Pyburn, Tenn., attended the University of North Alabama and recorded tunes at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Studios.

Wonder if he met Elvis or Arthur Alexander?

Magician Harry Houdini died, from gangrene and peritonitis, on Halloween 1926; Piccolo’s NFL coach, George Halas, died on Halloween 1983.

Mobile native Willie McCovey died on this date in 2018; “Stretch” is one of five Mobile natives in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

A year ago today, Sean Connery died at 90. He, of course, was the original/only Bond … James Bond.

Hmmm.

Plans, in this space, were to have included an indelible memory from 1961’s “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” fund-raiser carried out by Enterprise Boomers.

Specifically, today’s column was to include the life-altering saga describing what happened while a certain 1968 EHS classmate who, after dark, shall we say, tinkled on an electric fence.

Ran out of space.

Sorry …