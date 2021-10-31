Memories of Halloweens past

Boo!
Hard to believe only two months remain in 2021 … IF we make it through tonight’s shenanigans.
Modern Halloweens aren’t like those here more than half a century ago when Tim and The Prince ruled much of Enterprise lying beyond the West College Street railroad tracks.
What’d they do?
Terrorized/stunted growth of younger folks with good-natured chases/friendly banter.
Sure they did.
Halloween memories are a mixture of good/bad, trick/treat.
During Halloween week 1918, the Spanish Flu killed 21,000 Americans; Dodge Brothers John and Horace both died from it in 1920.
Must’ve been a conspiracy involving other automakers.
On Halloween 1922, Benito Mussolini became Italy’s prime minister; Il Duce was thoroughly executed, in 1945, by fellow countrymen, 19 years after a botched Halloween assassination attempt.
Lee Harvey Oswald spent Halloween 1959 in Moscow, vowing he’d never return to the U.S.
Had Oswald lived up to his word, Pres. John F. Kennedy might not have been assassinated in Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963, and concerned U.S. citizens wouldn’t be wondering why Pres. Joseph Biden, this very week, postponed release of classified documents concerning JFK’s assassination.
“What Ever Happened to Baby Jane,” starring mortal enemies Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, premiered on Halloween 1962.
It’s still captivating.
Doesn’t seem possible it’s been exactly 53 years since Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson ordered cessation of bombing in North Vietnam.
Halloween 1984 featured the assassination of India’s Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.
Ten years ago today, the world’s population reached 7 billion, half of whom were on Boll Weevil Circle, turning left, yesterday morning.
Birthdays on Halloween include poet John Keats (1795), whose “Ode on a Grecian Urn,” was a favorite of the late Roberta Tomberlin, Enterprise High School senior English teacher for decades.
In 1860, Juliette Gordon Low was born in Savannah; she founded the Girl Scouts of America; those fetching Brownie uniforms in the 1950s were gleefully sported by Baby Boomerettes.
American singer/actor Ethel Waters was born on Halloween 1896; and in 1943, Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo hatched out in Massachusetts; the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song” is still painful.
Comedian John Candy’s short life (1950-94) began on this date; exactly a year later, Nick Saban, who went on to make a football coach after college, was born in West Virginia.
In 1964, country singer Darryl Worley, who once owned a furniture store here, was born in Memphis. He later moved to Pyburn, Tenn., attended the University of North Alabama and recorded tunes at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Studios.
Wonder if he met Elvis or Arthur Alexander?
Magician Harry Houdini died, from gangrene and peritonitis, on Halloween 1926; Piccolo’s NFL coach, George Halas, died on Halloween 1983.
Mobile native Willie McCovey died on this date in 2018; “Stretch” is one of five Mobile natives in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
A year ago today, Sean Connery died at 90. He, of course, was the original/only Bond … James Bond.
Hmmm.
Plans, in this space, were to have included an indelible memory from 1961’s “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” fund-raiser carried out by Enterprise Boomers.
Specifically, today’s column was to include the life-altering saga describing what happened while a certain 1968 EHS classmate who, after dark, shall we say, tinkled on an electric fence.
Ran out of space.
Sorry …