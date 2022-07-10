Memories of summer heat

Current repaving projects around town bring alive memories of one way Enterprise Baby Booming lads measured toughness: leisurely strolling across Main Street at the world’s crossroads, the Boll Weevil Monument, in July/August.

Barefooted.

One trial by fire was aplenty for your scribe to admit the obvious.

Stepping on lighted cigarette butts twice, coupled with loathing hookworm tests, added to a lifelong fondness for wearing shoes year-round.

Says here the first concrete-paved U.S. street opened July 10, 1892, in Bellefountaine, Ohio.

Likely not too hot there.

On July 10, 1911, a Maine state record was set when North Bridgton’s official thermometer reached 105 degrees.

Two years later, Earth’s highest recorded temperature, 134, was registered at Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California.

One afternoon in the mid-1970s, a typical short/severe thunderstorm, followed by the blazing sun’s triumphant return, caused a sweatin’ fellow to amble up to Enterprise Banking Co.’s savings department and ask your scribe, “know how hot them thermometers on y’allses’ signs say it is?”

“No sir.”

“Says it’s 128 degrees!”

EBCO had two outdoor time/temperature signs downtown and one in Westgate.

Soon as Sir Sweats-a-lot left, the late Ben Henderson Jr. and your scribe scurried up the secret ladder to the roof where we found the birdcage contraption housing the thermometer toppled by gusty winds, abetting the heat wave.

We quickly replaced the device and within 10 minutes, both signs showed a more bearable temp: 102.

Wonder if it was that hot on July 10, 1040, when butt-nekkid Lady Godiva rode her horse through Coventry, England, to force her hubby to reduce taxes?

Since she wasn’t wearing any garments, it’s unlikely precious 21st Century American young’uns will ever learn about Lady Godiva, or Hans Christian Andersen’s “Emperor’s New Clothes,” a story, published in 1837, about a vain emperor duped by two swindlers into believing he was royally decked out, when he was truthfully as nekkid as Lady G ever wuz.

We enjoyed learning both stories, along with ones about Paul Bunyan, Casey Jones, Dr. Doolittle and Huckleberry Finn and few of us lived to regret it.

Back to summer heat.

Specifically, once almost every summer, Enterprise police officer Ralph Hunter, who patrolled downtown streets issuing citations for parking meter violations, un-straddled his Cushman three-wheeler and cooked eggs on a sidewalk.

The Enterprise Ledger covered those breaking news events.

More times than not, July 10 has been musically historic.

In 1949, the first practical rectangular TV tube was announced, exactly a year before “Your Hit Parade,” having been on radio since 1935, moved to NBC-TV.

Who can forget Dorothy Collins, Snooky Lanson, Gisele MacKenzie, Russell Arms, et al, singing into living rooms/dens throughout the ’50s?

On July 10, 1962, a BIG day saw Telstar, America’s first geosynchronous communications satellite, launched, paving the invisible road leading to today, when entertainment fiends can tune in a gazillion songs, movies, TV shows and who knows what all.

On July 10, 1965, the Rolling Stones scored their first U.S. No. 1 single, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and in ’67, Bobbie Gentry recorded her Grammy-winning “Ode to Billie Joe.”

Sadness.

Legendary cartoon voice actor Mel Blanc died July 10, 1989.

Mel was Bugs, Daffy, Elmer, Yosemite, Tweety and Sylvester, at least.

Were Mel here, he’d end today’s mess as Porky Pig insensitively explaining, “Th-th-th-that’s all folks!”…