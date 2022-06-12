 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mountains erupting from molehills

When Bob Dylan’s 1964 album, “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” was released, reckon Bobby imagined its message could ever ring truer than during the aftermath of U.S. Pres. John F. Kennedy’s assassination?

In 1967-68, at Enterprise High, Mrs. Ann Becker taught us democracy, a governmental system that seemingly vanished with “E pluribus Unum,” Latin for “out of many, one.”

Nowadays, as this nation tumbles toward a 1970’s reboot, wonder what’s Latin for “out of one, many?”

As we’re kinda emerging from COVID-19’s pandemic, lunacy reigns. John Hinckley, Pres. Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin in 1981, will soon be roaming streets again, ditto Patricia Krenwinkel, a Manson family murderer of actress Sharon Tate and friends in 1969.

As Brother Dave Gardner wondered long before then, “What’s goin’ on hyur?”

Someone noted today’s U.S. includes runaway numbers of kooks behaving as independently as hogs on ice who don’t know where they’re goin’ but are gettin’ there in a hurry.

We’re permitting changes in our way of life, bought/paid for by 1.1 million uniformed U.S. troops, who lost their lives in our combined wars since 1776, a number almost equaled by U.S. COVID-19 victims conspiracied to death ... so far.

Remember seeing “actress” italicized before Sharon Tate’s name earlier?

The grammar check in the laptop bowels where these words festered replaced “actress” with the inclusive “actor.”

Your scribe overrode that amendment but may not retain veto power next week, and not only for grammar issues.

Since he and she are gone, unsurprisingly, all words beginning with “N-Q,” plus Mr., Mrs., Miss and Ms., “I before E, ’cept after C,” the first 10 Arabic numerals, contractions, synonyms, pronouns, adjectives and exclamation points could follow!

Gone might be months with/without “R’s,” war/western movies, jokes, music/concerts, leap years, coonskin caps, pitted prunes, whistling, vanilla, museums, Indian tricks, honesty in government (ahem), white bread, Elvis, manners, Red Rover, comics, books, ranch dressing, common sense, church, melons and Chinese arithmetic.

Goodbye holidays, woolens, fun, Matt Dillon, saxophones, comedies, “Remember the Alamo,” meat, cribbage, extracurricular activities, prisons, responsibilities, cutlery, cotton, decorum, newspapers, live bait, leather, “Tippicanoe and Tyler, too,” Barney Fife, Amendments I and II, silk purses/sow’s ears, “truth, justice and the American way” … and the future.

There’ll be neither blue nor pink clothes for boys and girls, respectively; shades of purple for everyone … for equality’s sake.

Transfer portals will expand.

Goodbye Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig and Sylvester.

Thanks for the memories.

Today, appalling news dominates as diabolical monsters demolish the Boy Scouts of America, divide churches, ruin individual amateur sports and commit catastrophic inhumanities destroying lives, costing billions.

Countless fiends perpetrating this daily mass murder rampage victimize almost countless innocent CHILDREN.

Someone’s changing the English language, American History and military base names, but not malcontent mass murderers inflicting agony.

Sadly, it won’t be surprising when lawsuits are filed against surviving Uvalde, Texas, students and teachers for praying in school last month.

Everywhere, mountains are erupting from molehills.

June 3, an Enterprise native currently making good playing ball at its highest professional level, after a self-appointed Sherlock (The Valiant) uncovered/exposed a perceived insensitive tweet, profusely apologized publicly for his online comments.

From 2011.

When he was 14 years old.

Enough already!

Today, sensible Americans gotta feel like the third donkey on the ramp leadin’ into Noah’s ark …

