Needing a sub for my conscience

Do you ever feel like you have a thousand things to do? I exaggerate; more like two thousand.
I got up Saturday morning with the best of intentions. “You will get things done today,” my annoying little conscience guy was telling me.
Whenever I hear my annoying little conscience guy I think of Pinto at the Delta House, with his angel conscience on one shoulder and devil conscience on the other. I also have two consciences. One is the little guy I already mentioned. I’ll call him Wimpy. The other I’ll refer to as, for lack of a better name, KM.
“I think WE need to wash the windows today,” KM Conscience was suggesting to me as we drove to Cracker Barrel. Whenever it’s suggested that “WE” do something around the house, I have a gag reflex. “I bet WE can find something to clean them at Home Depot,” she excitedly continued.
“Uh huh,” I replied, wondering why she never suggested WE watch college football all day. “You’re such a good husband,” Wimpy said.
We made it through the maze of all that stuff they want you to buy at Cracker Barrel (Is this a restaurant or a garage sale? Wimpy wondered). “Walk this way,” the seating hostess told us. Wimpy chuckled as he thought of Marty Feldman. We sat down and I took out the sports section and scanned baseball scores as our waitress introduced herself and set down some water. I said we were ready to order and KM asked for the egg sandwich. She loves the egg sandwich and, for a conscience, was pretty hungry that morning.
A little history on the egg sandwich. KM first ordered it years ago and now it’s what she always gets. In the early days when we ate at Cracker Barrel she never had to tell the waitress anything other than “egg sandwich.” Then about six months ago one of the waitresses asked her what kind of bread she wanted it on.
Suspicious, she said, “Sourdough, like the menu says.” Since that time it seems they always ask her to make choices about how she wants it prepared, to which she always replies with a bit more agitation than the time before, “I want it just like the menu reads.” It seems the more questions they ask, the less they get it right. So last Saturday, when she ordered it and the waitress said, “What kind of bread?” I cringed.
After the waitress left I said, “Why don’t you just tell them how you want it since you know they’re going to ask anyway?” Perfectly harmless question, right? Wrong. I immediately picked up on this because rather than looking into her green eyes, I was suddenly staring at a furniture ad on the back page of the newspaper. “You’re not such a good husband,” I heard Wimpy say.
Our waitress came back with a plate full of biscuits, which I hadn’t ordered. “Not a good start,” Wimpy said. I asked the waitress what they were and she replied, “Those are biscuits.” We were lucky to have gotten a waitress who had a night job as a comedian.
Behind us I heard a happy family telling each other how good everything was. They were having such a nice time. “Sickening,” Wimpy said. At last our order came. I had ordered the pancakes from the kid’s menu, because I can’t ever eat a full order. But I also asked for the full order of three sausage patties to go with it. Instead she brought me one sausage patty and two tough pancakes.
“Thank goodness for free biscuits,” Wimpy said. Across from me the newspaper was gone and KM was saying, “Mmmmmm, this sandwich is great.”
“I’m glad,” I said, as I picked up my knife to cut the pancakes.
“Waffle House is better,” said Wimpy.
Jay Edwards
