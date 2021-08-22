Newest book by Kyle Mooty a pleasure

We had a lot of fun in those tournaments, even managing to win a few along the way, while garnering many treasured memories, like the flying rogue head from Kyle’s 8-iron to my projectile Oscar Meyer, to name just a few. That latter one was not, shall we say, one of my finer moments, and I swore Kyle to secrecy, after I finally caught up to him. He agreed to keep it quiet, and did so at least til we finished the round, when he proceeded to text about 30 of our closest friends.