Newest book by Kyle Mooty a pleasure

If you’re looking for a good read, you need to purchase a copy of “Writin’ My Wrongs.” It was written by Kyle Mooty, who was with this publication until a year or so ago when he packed his belongings for a move back to northwest Arkansas.
A former Pulitzer Prize nominee and multi-award-winning writer across the country, Mooty managed to arrange interviews with convicted murderers all while the death threats he received failed to stop his curiosity of “the story,” and he shares vignettes of life experiences as a journalist, a son, a brother, a father, and as a friend with his latest book.
It’s a 477-page anthology of short stories that vividly depicts growing up with a loving, yet alcoholic father, and transitions from personal tragedies to humorous events.
Mooty was in various media fields for more than 40 years, working in eight states and living in most of those. He grew up in the small town of Marion, Alabama, surrounded by dairy farms, soybeans, kudzu and more whitetail deer at which you could shake the proverbial stick. Raised in the rural area, he and his friends found mischief a necessity. His Southern prose would later win him 96 editorial awards. He includes interviewing an incarcerated man just days after he had killed his wife during a drunken argument, covering a player’s near death during a football game and many anecdotes from Madison Square Garden to the L.A. Coliseum and life in general along the way.
Mooty’s first book, ‘New Set of Downs,’ was about the life and times of Elba’s Johnny Dyess, his days as a two-time national champion with “Bear” Bryant at Alabama, returning home to a life of drugs, and his remarkable recovery. (Courtesy Ardent Circle)
If you’d like to hear the author in person, here is his upcoming schedule of talks in the area.
Aug. 28 (Saturday) — Book Talk/Sale/Author Signing at former Marion Bank & Trust building in Marion, Alabama, 3 p.m.
Aug. 31 (Tuesday) — Book Talk/Sale/Author Signing at Eufaula, Alabama Kiwanis Club held at Michelle’s Restaurant in Georgetown, Georgia, Noon (CST), 11 a.m. (EST)
Aug. 31 (Tuesday) — Book Talk/Sale/Author Signing at Shorter Mansion in Eufaula, Alabama, 3-5 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Book Talk/Sale/Author Signing at Rawls Hotel in Enterprise, Alabama, 5-7 p.m.
I’ve always enjoyed Kyle’s writing, and this compilation of experiences and memories is no exception. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
I first met Kyle a decade or so ago when we were put on the same team in a scramble during an Arkansas press convention. To say we hit it off immediately would be an understatement, and in years to come, we did all we could to ensure we were put on the same team as each convention rolled around.
We had a lot of fun in those tournaments, even managing to win a few along the way, while garnering many treasured memories, like the flying rogue head from Kyle’s 8-iron to my projectile Oscar Meyer, to name just a few. That latter one was not, shall we say, one of my finer moments, and I swore Kyle to secrecy, after I finally caught up to him. He agreed to keep it quiet, and did so at least til we finished the round, when he proceeded to text about 30 of our closest friends.
Kidding aside, I’ve been blessed to know a few real southern gentlemen in my lifetime, and now to have one who has chosen to share so many of his public and personal memories is truly a joy. Be sure to pick up a copy of “Writin’ My Wrongs.” You’ll be glad you did.