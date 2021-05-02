Next time we’ll likely drive

8:10 p.m. – Find seat in Delta’s version of first class known as the Bulkhead. Try to cram laptop under seat as lawyer behind me loudly repeats – “that’s my feet!” The sky grows darker as we takeoff for Chattanooga.

10:55 p.m. EST – Get keys to rental SUV and move towards luggage pickup. Watch unfamiliar bags slowly circle in front of us and disappear. Begin to realize the hopelessness of the situation. Attendant comes over and in so many words tells us to let go of foolish dream of getting luggage. Told to move to ticket counter and he will wake someone to come help us.

11:05 p.m. – Tired Northwest attendant takes our information and gives us a claim ticket. He pushes lots of buttons on his computer and looks concerned. I begin to imagine he will somehow miraculously produce our bags from under his counter. Instead he finally says, “Well your bags aren’t here.” I ask him where they are. He says they are somewhere but not here. I bite my lip. The tired attendant says Delta will reimburse us up to $50.00 on anything we need to buy. PB asks him where he can buy a suit for $50.00.