Not all combinations are meant to be

“House salad, roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, dessert, drink of choice?”
Apparently, this COVID-19 that’s put so much of our lives on hold for months, with no let-up in sight, has also allowed time for rummaging through family treasures for relics from our long ago past.
The recent death of Enterprise High School’s class of 1968’s good guy, Neal Griswold, prompted even more recollections and vows from classmates mourning Neal’s death to get together more often whenever this pandemic lets us alone.
Frequently, classmate Burns Whittaker dispatches pictures from the middle decades of the 20th century that momentarily take us back to moments the pictures were snapped, like the Newton train wreck in ’67.
Amazing how young we looked in casual photos taken with cameras with film in them; digitally, free-standing cameras and those in cell phones do make some baby boomers look older than we ever thought we’d be.
Several folks who helped provide the soundtrack of our youth are celebrating birthdays today: Brenton Wood (“Gimme Little Sign” and “Oogum Boogum”) and Darlene Love (“He’s a Rebel,” “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” and “Christmas, Baby Please Come Home”) were both born July 26, 1941, in Shreveport and Los Angeles, respectively.
And Mick Jagger, one of the Rolling Stones (“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Get Off My Cloud” and “Brown Sugar,”) etc., was rocking in his cradle on this date in 1943.
Oh, yes, Bobby Hebb (“Sunny”) and Dobie Gray (“In Crowd”) were born on this date in 1938 and 1940, respectively.
Sixty-one years ago today, columnist/author Rick Bragg was born in Piedmont, Alabama. He writes the column on the last page of “Southern Living” every month now, has written “All Over But the Shoutin,’” “Ava’s Man” and “Where I Come From: Stories from the Deep South,” etc., so readers everywhere have the opportunity to see what makes boomer boys from the Heart of Dixie tick.
Listening to golden tunes, reading books by Bragg and a noble American raised the other side of the Alabama/Texas border, Kinky Friedman, and missing funerals have taken up much of the isolation that is 2020, a year today’s young’uns 50 years from now may recall “the best year of our lives.”
July 26 has had its moments since World War II. In:
» 1948, President Harry Truman issued Executive Order No. 9981 to desegregate the U.S. armed forces, directing “equality of treatment and opportunity” in the military
» 1990, Americans with Disabilities Act came into effect when signed by George H.W. Bush
This 2020 catastrophe won’t soon be forgotten by all of us who live through it … for many reasons, one of which is found in these recent headlines in a year of 366 days with topics no fiction writer can top:
“Fired hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick sues NBC, accuses channel of anti-straight discrimination.”
“MLB and NBA seasons open on same day.”
“Sweet onion peanuts, Sriracha & Honey, Sea salt and pepper, dill pickle, maple bacon, sold at Virginia Diner.”
“Support your favorite college’s football team with masks featuring team’s logo on them.”
Oh, about that menu question batting leadoff in this column: That’s what members your scribe’s ill-fated wedding party ate at Bayley’s 46 years ago tonight.
Never have eaten that exact combo again.
Never will.
