Not so newlywed games

I think the question should have been, “What is one thing about your husband that drives you crazy?” I know what most of you ladies are thinking, “Just one?”

It doesn’t really matter how the question was phrased, the point is it was loaded with potential disaster and was asked at my wife, KM’s, family reunion recently.

Peggy, the sister from Atlanta who possesses more than her fair share of outgoing personality, was designated the creator of games and entertainment. The first event was a beanbag toss into the mouth of a hog – more specifically, a Razorback. The most common name for it is corn hole. Spouses were paired up for the competition and KM and I won our first match but lost in the semis, putting the hosts, Bob and Lisa, against John and Don (who are actually brothers, not spouses, although they were called much worse by everyone during the heat of battle). When the smoke cleared it was, in fact, those non-spouse brothers who had come out on top.