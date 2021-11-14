Old hardware stores are still the best

There’s something about an old hardware store that I can’t get enough of. We still have one in my neighborhood called Kraftco. I’m thankful it’s still around, but with the big chains of the world, not to mention the internet, I fear its days may be numbered.

Kraftco has been around as long as I can remember, which is almost six decades. I found myself headed there again the other day in my search for batteries, or picture hooks or just the right size screw. There was a young man standing in front of the double glass doors when I pulled up, waiting for a customer. He looked big enough to be on one of the high school football teams around town and he greeted me with an open door.

I walked in slowly, enjoying the atmosphere and smells that are unique to this long-cherished family owned establishment. Nearby a man said he was looking for a copper mailbox, and his salesman headed off down one of the tight aisles that elicit thoughts of a grandmother’s attic, full of charm and memories from another time.

A woman came in, joining the activity by requesting a hammered soap dish for her upstairs bath, and the man helping her moved quickly, as if he had been expecting her.