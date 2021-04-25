Olympics return in July recalls past games

In ancient Greek mythology, fire was thought to be divine, stolen from the gods by Prometheus, which in the end didn’t turn out very well for him. Fire is also a symbolic part of the Olympic Games, which will begin on July 23 in Tokyo. Before the Games officially begin, the Olympic flame is lit in front of the ruins of the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece. An actress playing a high priestess uses a curved mirror to focus the rays of the sun, igniting a flame. After that, a long relay of runners carrying torches brings it to the site of the Games, where it is used to light a cauldron that stays lit until the Closing Ceremonies on August 8. The flame travels by plane between cities and by foot within cities.
After the cauldron is lit, doves are released, as a symbol of peace. The order – first lighting the cauldron, then releasing the doves – is important. In the 1988 Seoul Games, they tried it the other way around. Unfortunately, many of the doves were in the area of the cauldron just before it burst into flames, leading to their unexpected demise.
Here are some other Olympic moments from over the years you may not know about:
1904 – Marathoner Fred Lorz hopped in a car for 11 miles during the 26 mile race, and was briefly claimed as the winner until someone figured it out.
1912 – This was the year dominated by the great Jim Thorpe, who won gold in the pentathlon and decathlon. (A year later his medals were taken away when it is discovered he was paid $25 a week to play baseball. His family got them back in 1982, 29 years after his death.)
Women were allowed to compete in swimming events for the first time. None of them are from the U.S., which banned female athletes from competing without long skirts.
1920 – Distance runner Paavo Nurmi won three medals for Finland. (Not to take anything away from the great Nurmi, but I wonder how many Kenyans were entered.)
1924 – Future Tarzan Johnny Weissmuller won three golds and a bronze for swimming and water polo. Paavo Nurmi won five more gold medals.
1928 – Women competed in track and field for the first time, however, so many of them collapsed after the 800-meter race that it was banned until 1960. Luigina Giavotti became the youngest medalist of all time, picking up silver in gymnastics for Italy at the age of 11 years and 302 days. (Gymnasium comes from the Greek word gymnos, meaning naked. In fact, in ancient Games, athletes used to compete in the buff) Iron man Paavo Nurmi picks up three more medals.
1932 – Paavo Nurmi is banned from the Los Angeles Games on grounds that he had claimed too much money in travel expenses. You gotta be joking!
In the Winter Games that same year, Eddie Eagen won a gold medal on the U.S. bobsled team. Twelve years earlier he had won a gold in boxing, and is still the only person to have won gold in both the Summer and Winter Games.
1936 – Jesse Owens shows up Aryan superiority. Basketball was played for the first time on a dirt floor in the rain and the U.S. beat Canada 19-8.
1960 – 20-year old Wilma Rudolph, who didn’t walk until age 8 because of Polio and Scarlet Fever, won 3 gold medals in track for the U.S.
1968 – Swedish pentathlete Hans-Grunner Lilgenwall was the first to be disqualified for drug use, having tested positive for excessive alcohol.
1980 – “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
And finally, the 1912 Greco-Roman wrestling match in Stockholm between Finn Alfred Askainen and Russian Martin Klein lasted more than 11 hours. Klein eventually won but was too exhausted to compete in the championship match, so he settled for silver.