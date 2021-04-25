Olympics return in July recalls past games

In ancient Greek mythology, fire was thought to be divine, stolen from the gods by Prometheus, which in the end didn’t turn out very well for him. Fire is also a symbolic part of the Olympic Games, which will begin on July 23 in Tokyo. Before the Games officially begin, the Olympic flame is lit in front of the ruins of the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece. An actress playing a high priestess uses a curved mirror to focus the rays of the sun, igniting a flame. After that, a long relay of runners carrying torches brings it to the site of the Games, where it is used to light a cauldron that stays lit until the Closing Ceremonies on August 8. The flame travels by plane between cities and by foot within cities.

After the cauldron is lit, doves are released, as a symbol of peace. The order – first lighting the cauldron, then releasing the doves – is important. In the 1988 Seoul Games, they tried it the other way around. Unfortunately, many of the doves were in the area of the cauldron just before it burst into flames, leading to their unexpected demise.

Here are some other Olympic moments from over the years you may not know about:

1904 – Marathoner Fred Lorz hopped in a car for 11 miles during the 26 mile race, and was briefly claimed as the winner until someone figured it out.