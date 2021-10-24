One overlooked word

Your scribe learned valuable lessons in all five places, including a painful one in Enterprise Oyster Bar, years before Windell Vickers and Herbert Gibson died: “Never sit between those guys, both world-ranked amateur oyster-eaters who practiced medicine during bidness hours.”

Ever had both sides of your rib cage bruised?

From inside out?

The late Ralph Marsh once told your scribe how he’d educated a disgruntled customer who’d entered a large oyster bar Ralph owned, raucously complaining before packed stools of eaters about having eaten a bad oyster there the previous night.

Ralph encouraged, ahem, the big mouth to wait until the evening’s oyster rush was over and he’d resolve the complaint.

After half an hour of full-bore shucking almost emptied the place, Ralph invited the customer to take Stool No. 1.

Ralph knew a bad oyster would eventually get shucked … there’s always at least one bad oyster per bushel.

In minutes, Ralph popped the lid off a bad’un, placed a $100 bill on the bar, set the oyster in its gleaming half-shell atop the cash, and explained the $100 belonged to the customer after he ate the oyster.