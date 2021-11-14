 Skip to main content
Ordinary days in 1944
Ordinary days in 1944

It’s 1944 and the world’s at war.

We’re winning!

Ordinary events in American life happened in 1944, but were overshadowed by critical World War II news daily, and that was especially true two days in the House of Adams.

More on those days shortly.

January

22—Allied forces began assault on Anzio, Italy

February

7—German forces launched counter offensive at Anzio during Allied “Operation Shingle”

14—American investigative reporter Carl Bernstein, who covered Watergate for The Washington Post, born

20—The “Big Week” began with American bombing raids on German aircraft manufacturing plants.

March

4—U.S. Army Air Corps began daylight bombing of Berlin

18—Italy’s Mount Vesuvius erupted, killing 26 people and forcing thousands to evacuate

19—Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan born

24—In getaway later dramatized in “The Great Escape,” 76 Allied prisoners of war began breakout of Germany’s Stalag Luft III

30—Strategic Allied bombing raids on Nuremberg, Germany, began when first of 795 aircraft took off along England’s eastern coast

April

22—1st Air Commando Group, using Sikorsky R-4 helicopters for first time, began combat/rescue operations in China-Burma-India Theater

May

1—First German jet bomber launched

3—U.S. Meat rationing ended

June

4—Hunter/killer U.S. Navy group captured German submarine, first time U.S. captured enemy vessel at sea since 19th century; Rome fell to Allies, first Axis Power capital taken

5—More than 1,000 British aircraft dropped 5,000 tons of bombs on Nazi Germany’s Atlantic Wall batteries on Normandy coast

6—Normandy landings, aka D-Day “Operation Overlord,” began when 155,000 Allied troops attacked

11—USS Missouri commissioned; Japanese surrender papers would be signed on it in 1945

13—Germany launched 11 V-1 Flying Bomb attack on England … four bombs hit targets

15—U.S. troops invaded Japanese-occupied Saipan

July

10—Private Edward D. Adams, 22, killed at Anzio; funeral was following February

18—Hideki Tojo resigned as Japanese Prime Minister

20—Adolph Hitler survived assassination attempt led by German Col. Claus von Stauffenberg

21—American troops landed upon Guam, beginning battle lasting until August 10; von Stauffenberg/fellow conspirators executed in Berlin

26—First German V-2 rocket hit United Kingdom

August

7—IBM dedicated first program-controlled calculator

19—Paris liberated

September

3—Anne Frank/family herded onto train to German concentration camp

11—Allied troops entered Germany

October

5—Canadians shot down first German jet

15—Kay Ivey born

19—U.S. forces landed in Philippines

23—First Japanese kamikaze raid “started” Battle of Leyte, won by U.S.

November

6—Plutonium first produced, would be used in 1945’s “Fat Man” atomic bomb

7—Pres. Franklin Roosevelt elected to fourth term

14—In a small civil ceremony in Dothan, Dick Adams married Nell Woodham, establishing the HoA

Daddy said that day, exactly 77 years ago, would’ve been even better had his brother, Ed, been in Dothan, instead of in a plain wooden casket somewhere in Europe waiting to go home …

