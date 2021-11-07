Parades passing by

I was glad to hear the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year with the crowds, who might want to take out some extra insurance based on past occurrences.
Begun in 1924, the event was originally called Macy’s Christmas Parade, and featured animals from the Central Park Zoo.
It was a wet day in 1957, a downpour filled the cap of the Popeye balloon with gallons of water, causing it to veer off course and dump on some unlucky spectators below.
In 1997, Kathleen Caronna was the victim of the famous Cat in the Hat incident, when the balloon got swept away from the parade route by high winds, hit a lamppost and was knocked in to Caronna, who was in a coma for a month afterward. She sued the city, Macy’s and the lamppost manufacturer for $395 million, but settled for an undisclosed amount. Her strange fortunes continued in 2006, when a plane carrying Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and his flight instructor crashed into the Belaire Apartments building. Caronna’s apartment was one of the ones hit, although she wasn’t home at the time.
1986 saw two sad incidents when a 61-year-old bagpiper had a fatal heart attack while marching in the parade, and a spectator fell out the fourth story window he was watching from, landing on someone below.
In 1963, the parade was nearly cancelled because of JFK’s recent death. It carried on, but all of the flags in the parade were adorned with seven-foot black streamers. President Johnson actually encouraged the company to go ahead with the show in an effort to try to help Americans through their grief.
In 1956, the famous parade barely made it into the air, when every balloon (there were only three that year due to a helium shortage) was flattened by high winds.
In 1993, the Sonic the Hedgehog balloon hit a lamppost and basically exploded. Part of the lamppost fixture fell and broke the shoulder of an off-duty policeman standing below.
In 2006, two sisters were attacked by M&Ms when the ropes of the 515-pound balloon promoting the chocolate treats got caught up on – yes – another lamppost. Neither of the girls was too badly hurt – just some minor scrapes and bruises. In exchange for their ordeal, they received V.I.P. seats in the grandstand and a lifetime supply of M&Ms (384 packets every year).
In 1936, the Diedrich Knickerbocker balloon deflated when his nose sprung a leak. Knickerbocker is the fictitious author of Washington Irving’s 1809 novel “Knickerbocker’s History of New York.” He’s also mentioned in the original title of Irving’s most famous work, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
1995 was another tough year for the event when a float knocked a pregnant woman over. Fortunately, she escaped with minor injuries. There were also a group of anti-fur protesters, who stripped down to nothing but their Santa hats and briefly joined the parade. They were arrested for public lewdness and indecent exposure.
I’ll be watching again in a few weeks, and I’ll remember my grandmother Alice who, with my grandfather, would drive down to our home every year, her goal to arrive in time to see Santa Claus in the Macy’s Parade. When he makes his appearance it means the end of the parade and the beginning of the Christmas season (although some people in my neighborhood have their lights up before Halloween).
So with Thanksgiving almost here, I’m remembering past parades with Snoopy floats and Santa Claus. I’m thankful for what the season means and brings, especially family, friends, good food and a grandmother who loved it all a little more than anyone else.