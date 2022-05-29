Past and present alarms

Following heinous murders inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, your scribe couldn’t help remembering events in the Enterprise City School System from Sept. 4, 1956—May 27, 1968.

That’s the era Nikita Khrushchev, Russia’s head red Communist, led Cold War efforts threatening to displace the U.S. atop the world’s power grid.

Nikita visited the U.S. Sept. 15, 1959, after having been invited by U.S. Vice-Pres. Richard Nixon during Nixon’s earlier Russian visit.

Khrushchev, his wife/adult children toured this country during a 13-day holiday, and took copious notes in New York City, Los Angeles, Disneyland, San Francisco, San Jose, Coon Rapids (Iowa), Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and Camp David, Maryland, for parleying with U.S. Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Can’t remember when Enterprise High School’s class of 1968, then attending City Elementary School, first heard Krushchev’s name, but it was before he arrived on our soil while we were fourth-graders unaccustomed to the media circus and-a-half Khrushchev generated.

In first grade, we’d learned how to respond to certain threats, i.e. fire, when our principal, Miss Metha Davis, rang the wall-mounted bell outside her office.

Fire, a serious plight here, was more than a threat since downtown buildings burned thrice a half century earlier, then-Coffee County High School burned not long thereafter and the original Enterprise Junior High School burned down Thanksgiving 1954.

(In 1970, EJHS on College Street burned).

Sooo.

We learned/practiced responding to City School’s bell signaling fire and/or bad weather.

There wasn’t a signal for the snake invasion of Miss Rennie Cox’s third-grade classroom, but that was a brief, one-off event.

We were taught a VITAL procedure to thwart efforts by Khrushchev/other enemies who might attack us with nuclear/atomic bombs.

Like Baby Boomers nationwide, we learned to “duck and cover,” both inside schoolhouses, on playgrounds and on streets where we lived.

We watched documentaries, film strips and slides to perfect our “D&C” skills, which we continue regularly updating now, but still don’t want to use.

Back to 1959, when evening news broadcasts overflowed with highlights during Khrushchev’s U.S. tour, one of his statements rang especially loud … and resonates still:

“We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within,” Khrushchev said. “The press is our chief ideological weapon.”

Time marched on and in eighth-grade EJHS science class, Mrs. Merle Bates used six weeks teaching us the complete Red Cross Life-Saving course.

We learned to clean/bind various physical injuries.

We continued living with communist threats, even as EHS seniors, when we spent six weeks studying communism, horrendous pictures and all, in Mrs. Ann Becker’s democracy class.

During spring ’68, the first bomb threat was phoned into EHS and students quickly scarpered from the building, without a specific bell alert

Hmmm.

Can’t forget that long-ago day.

Or recent pictures from Uvalde.

Also can’t forget another Khrushchev warning,

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

Sooo, is domestic terror like befell Uvalde communism?

Doesn’t matter.

It’s an alarm needing an immediate response.

We don’t need to duck and cover …