PERMANENT RECORDS are real!

That evil, health-clinic snuff-dipping, chitlin’-eatin’ nurse who, in 1956, said, “This won’t hurt,” while gleefully gouging a hypodermic into your scribe’s bony arm to ward off smallpox, that’d claimed 25-55 million people globally since roughly 1,500 BCE, was a gold-medal liar.
It throbbed something fierce!
Smirking, the nurse then handed over a little cup-let, advising, “Wear this over the tiny spot at the shot site that needs to be covered” … apparently to keep piercing, post-shot agony self-contained.
Annually, September 1956-May 1961, City School student cowpunchers dutifully lined up and, as Barney Fife said, were “Inarculated” in our non-shooting arms boosting immunity to ailments our folks didn’t want us lugging home.
We had mumps, chickenpox, every flavor of measles, and dreaded hookworms caused teachers to send home lidded cannisters, like those protecting 35mm film rolls, demanding we bring ‘em back the next day filled with … stool samples.
Pressure pooping.
Didn’t kill us.
At school, we regularly had ears, noses and eyes examined, were strip-mined for tuberculosis by real DOCTORS, and whooping cough, cooties and teeth were concerns, as was behavior.
Especially behavior.
When in-class discipline failed, serious hooligans, grades 1-5, had our hindquarters inspected with wooden paddles, surgically wielded by that era’s two principals.
Harsher punishment would’ve banished us from the lunchroom on days it featured world-class vegetable soup and pimento cheese or PB&J sandwiches, with cherry cobbler for dessert.
Mercy.
Even worse, if our first two “A-G” teachers, Miss Dorothy Ellis and Mrs. Jean Kling, were disciplining us, another threatened punishment loomed:
“YOU WILL NOT GET TO RIDE THE TRAIN TO ELBA!”
Horrors.
Thankfully, cruel/unusual punishment was banned centuries before we cut up in class, in the auditorium or on the playground.
Hmmm.
Oh, there’s that one other matter.
Can’t remember which teacher introduced these two horrific words to us moppets: “PERMANENT RECORD.”
Further, can’t recall her exact words but these ears heard, “All right, Mister, talk out of turn one more time and it’s going into your PERMANENT RECORD and it’ll follow you the REST OF YOUR EVER-LOVIN’ LIFE!
“You WON’T graduate from high school!
“You WON’T own a car!
“You’ll NEVER be ballplayers or cowboys!
“You’ll go to PRISON for life!
“You’ll NEVER be happy if you live 100 YEARS!”
Whew.
Hey, after being methodically threatened by this all-powerful PERMANENT RECORD, our high school senior homeroom teachers, disappointingly, never fessed up, “Hey, we’ve been lying to you so you’d behave, Doofus. There’s no such thing as a PERMANENT RECORD, ha-ha!”
PERMANENT RECORDS are real!
Sooo.
Decades after those constant threats, plus being told “Never trust anyone over 30” as Baby Booming teenagers, your scribe’s PERMANENT RECORD still accompanies “Duck-and-Cover” and being “SWORN IN” as guidelines.
In the House of Adams, after having witnessed for the prosecution in a case tried before Federal Judge Frank Minis Johnson, nobody, yet, has advised, “Adams, you’re SWORN OUT!”
Translation: It’s wise to behave and don’t lie, especially nowadays.
Wary folks:
Don’t get involved in the “Jeopardy” host/producer fiasco; don’t holler “Brooksy” at PGA tournaments; and seriously, most importantly, DON’T ignore this life-and-death crisis: COVID is REAL!
Bone-weary doctors say, please:
Get immunized.
Avoid crowds.
Mask up.
Don’t make COVID-19-21 your PERMANENT RECORD.
If younger generations don’t believe these words, Boomers now can’t trust anyone under 57.
What a mess …