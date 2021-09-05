PERMANENT RECORDS are real!

Especially behavior.

When in-class discipline failed, serious hooligans, grades 1-5, had our hindquarters inspected with wooden paddles, surgically wielded by that era’s two principals.

Harsher punishment would’ve banished us from the lunchroom on days it featured world-class vegetable soup and pimento cheese or PB&J sandwiches, with cherry cobbler for dessert.

Mercy.

Even worse, if our first two “A-G” teachers, Miss Dorothy Ellis and Mrs. Jean Kling, were disciplining us, another threatened punishment loomed:

“YOU WILL NOT GET TO RIDE THE TRAIN TO ELBA!”

Horrors.

Thankfully, cruel/unusual punishment was banned centuries before we cut up in class, in the auditorium or on the playground.

Hmmm.

Oh, there’s that one other matter.

Can’t remember which teacher introduced these two horrific words to us moppets: “PERMANENT RECORD.”