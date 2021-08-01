COVID-19 surges in Florida and Texas show risk to vaccinated residents “is effectively zero”

Ex-surgeon general says pandemic is “spiraling out of control again”

Clearly Frustrated; Alabama Gov. Says “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated Folks” as COVID Cases Rise in State

“I’m sorry, but it’s too late”: said Alabama doctor treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients wanting shots

By July 23, 2021, there’d been 615,433 COVID-19 reported deaths in U.S.; Americans killed 640,000+ of ourselves during Civil War.

Tragic!

Hmmm.

Here’s what Mark Twain said about one Tammany Hall self-promoting scoundrel’s demise: “I refused to attend his funeral. But I wrote a very nice letter explaining that I approved of it!”

“Personal Decision” …