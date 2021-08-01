‘Personal decision,” explain folks refusing free COVID-19 vaccines.
Here’s a timeline of plagues older baby boomers have faced:
0410—B.C.—Mumps first recorded
0910—A.D.—Smallpox reported
1894—Polio first reported
1905—Polio declared contagious
1916—New York City polio epidemic
1921—Franklin D. Roosevelt diagnosed with polio
1927—Roosevelt founded Warm Springs Foundation
1928-1929—Iron lung created/distributed to hospitals
1931—Additional polio viruses discovered
1938—Roosevelt founded March of Dimes
1947—Salk began virus research
1949—Means to grow poliovirus in tissue culture discovered
1952—U.S. Polio cases surged; Salk began vaccine tests
1953—Salk gave vaccine to his family
1955—Polio vaccine test results announced
1955—1957—Vaccine reduced U.S. polio cases 85-90%
1962—Sabin vaccine introduced
1967—Mumps vaccine discovered
1980—Smallpox eliminated in U.S.
2019—COVID-19 discovered
2020—COVID-19 vaccine ap
Do the arithmetic on four disease durations.
Hmmm.
Here are recent COVID-19 headlines:
CDC Director Warns U.S. at “Another Pandemic Pivotal Point”
Kentucky lawmaker compares Fauci to Jonestown cult leader, COVID-19 regulations to massacre
Man nearly died from COVID, struggling to breathe says he deserves ‘punishment’ for not bothering to get vaccinated
Conservative talk show host who said, ‘you’re probably safer not getting’ vaccine seriously ill with COVID-19, family’s warning to ‘PLEASE GET VACCINATED!’
California man in early 30’s derided vaccines on Twitter/Instagram died of COVID-19
Biden’s administration buying more vaccine doses for children
Opinion: With nearly 100 Olympians unvaccinated, too many Americans are terrible teammates/guests
COVID cases surge among North Carolina children
NFL threatens forfeits for teams with COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players
After Hannity’s plea to “take COVID seriously,” Tucker Carlson continues promoting vaccine skepticism
5-year-old Georgia boy who “brought joy to everything” dies during COVID surge
America Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong
Vaccine Companies Have Bankrolled Fox News’ Anti-Vaxx Insanity
Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Biden for Spreading Vaccine “Misinformation”
Biden Says Major COVID Mandates Coming Soon
McConnell hints at LOCKDOWNS if more Americans aren’t vaccinated
Biden administration may ask vaccinated to wear masks again
Florida reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since January
99% of COVID deaths now in unvaccinated people
Healthcare worker hospitalized one month with COVID-19 has $1 million medical bill
People who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 getting vaccinated, Alabama doctor says
Man hospitalized with COVID-19 told CBS he’d still rather be sick than take shot
COVID-19 surges in Florida and Texas show risk to vaccinated residents “is effectively zero”
Ex-surgeon general says pandemic is “spiraling out of control again”
Clearly Frustrated; Alabama Gov. Says “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated Folks” as COVID Cases Rise in State
“I’m sorry, but it’s too late”: said Alabama doctor treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients wanting shots
By July 23, 2021, there’d been 615,433 COVID-19 reported deaths in U.S.; Americans killed 640,000+ of ourselves during Civil War.
Tragic!
Hmmm.
Here’s what Mark Twain said about one Tammany Hall self-promoting scoundrel’s demise: “I refused to attend his funeral. But I wrote a very nice letter explaining that I approved of it!”
“Personal Decision” …