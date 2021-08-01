 Skip to main content
"Personal Decision"
"Personal Decision"

‘Personal decision,” explain folks refusing free COVID-19 vaccines.

Here’s a timeline of plagues older baby boomers have faced:

0410—B.C.—Mumps first recorded

0910—A.D.—Smallpox reported

1894—Polio first reported

1905—Polio declared contagious

1916—New York City polio epidemic

1921—Franklin D. Roosevelt diagnosed with polio

1927—Roosevelt founded Warm Springs Foundation

1928-1929—Iron lung created/distributed to hospitals

1931—Additional polio viruses discovered

1938—Roosevelt founded March of Dimes

1947—Salk began virus research

1949—Means to grow poliovirus in tissue culture discovered

1952—U.S. Polio cases surged; Salk began vaccine tests

1953—Salk gave vaccine to his family

1955—Polio vaccine test results announced

1955—1957—Vaccine reduced U.S. polio cases 85-90%

1962—Sabin vaccine introduced

1967—Mumps vaccine discovered

1980—Smallpox eliminated in U.S.

2019—COVID-19 discovered

2020—COVID-19 vaccine ap

Do the arithmetic on four disease durations.

Hmmm.

Here are recent COVID-19 headlines:

CDC Director Warns U.S. at “Another Pandemic Pivotal Point”

Kentucky lawmaker compares Fauci to Jonestown cult leader, COVID-19 regulations to massacre

Man nearly died from COVID, struggling to breathe says he deserves ‘punishment’ for not bothering to get vaccinated

Conservative talk show host who said, ‘you’re probably safer not getting’ vaccine seriously ill with COVID-19, family’s warning to ‘PLEASE GET VACCINATED!’

California man in early 30’s derided vaccines on Twitter/Instagram died of COVID-19

Biden’s administration buying more vaccine doses for children

Opinion: With nearly 100 Olympians unvaccinated, too many Americans are terrible teammates/guests

COVID cases surge among North Carolina children

NFL threatens forfeits for teams with COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players

After Hannity’s plea to “take COVID seriously,” Tucker Carlson continues promoting vaccine skepticism

5-year-old Georgia boy who “brought joy to everything” dies during COVID surge

America Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Vaccine Companies Have Bankrolled Fox News’ Anti-Vaxx Insanity

Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Biden for Spreading Vaccine “Misinformation”

Biden Says Major COVID Mandates Coming Soon

McConnell hints at LOCKDOWNS if more Americans aren’t vaccinated

Biden administration may ask vaccinated to wear masks again

Florida reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since January

99% of COVID deaths now in unvaccinated people

Healthcare worker hospitalized one month with COVID-19 has $1 million medical bill

People who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 getting vaccinated, Alabama doctor says

Man hospitalized with COVID-19 told CBS he’d still rather be sick than take shot

COVID-19 surges in Florida and Texas show risk to vaccinated residents “is effectively zero”

Ex-surgeon general says pandemic is “spiraling out of control again”

Clearly Frustrated; Alabama Gov. Says “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated Folks” as COVID Cases Rise in State

“I’m sorry, but it’s too late”: said Alabama doctor treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients wanting shots

By July 23, 2021, there’d been 615,433 COVID-19 reported deaths in U.S.; Americans killed 640,000+ of ourselves during Civil War.

Tragic!

Hmmm.

Here’s what Mark Twain said about one Tammany Hall self-promoting scoundrel’s demise: I refused to attend his funeral. But I wrote a very nice letter explaining that I approved of it!”

“Personal Decision” …

