Professional reader of Southern non-fiction

Seems like the late Gil Kelley taught junior class English at Enterprise High School approximately 75 years.

In the 12 semesters during the 1966-67 school year, Mr. Kelley had us read as much American literature as the law allowed, give book reports every six weeks and sell magazines to raise money for the annual Junior/Senior Prom.

It might surprise Mr. Kelley to learn one former student of his, a certain scribe, is a professional reader specializing in Southern non-fiction, mostly written by folks still putting words to paper and/or online.

Writers, in random’s order, like:

-Celia Rivenbark, a Carolinian, whose books are laugh-out-loud hilarious, i.e.: “You Don’t Sweat Much for a Fat Gal,” “You Can’t Drink All Day If You Don’t Start in the Mornin’,” “Bless Your Heart Tramp” and “Stop Dressing Your Six-Year-Old Like a Skank.”

-Sean (Of the South) Dietrich, a Florida panhandle-ite, whose books include: “Stars of Alabama,” “The Absolute Worst Christmas of All Time,” “Caution: This Vehicle Makes Frequent Stops for Boiled Peanuts” and “Small Towns, Labradors, Barbeque, Biscuits, Beer and Bibles.”