Professional reader of Southern non-fiction

Seems like the late Gil Kelley taught junior class English at Enterprise High School approximately 75 years.
In the 12 semesters during the 1966-67 school year, Mr. Kelley had us read as much American literature as the law allowed, give book reports every six weeks and sell magazines to raise money for the annual Junior/Senior Prom.
It might surprise Mr. Kelley to learn one former student of his, a certain scribe, is a professional reader specializing in Southern non-fiction, mostly written by folks still putting words to paper and/or online.
Writers, in random’s order, like:
-Celia Rivenbark, a Carolinian, whose books are laugh-out-loud hilarious, i.e.: “You Don’t Sweat Much for a Fat Gal,” “You Can’t Drink All Day If You Don’t Start in the Mornin’,” “Bless Your Heart Tramp” and “Stop Dressing Your Six-Year-Old Like a Skank.”
-Sean (Of the South) Dietrich, a Florida panhandle-ite, whose books include: “Stars of Alabama,” “The Absolute Worst Christmas of All Time,” “Caution: This Vehicle Makes Frequent Stops for Boiled Peanuts” and “Small Towns, Labradors, Barbeque, Biscuits, Beer and Bibles.”
Note: Dietrich wrote the following about Elvis in his July 1 online column entitled “Dear Old Mama”: “Elvis once told the world that his mother was the ‘love of his life.’ His first hit song was about Mama.
His mother, Gladys, is buried next to him in Graceland’s backyard.”
Note: More on Dietrich shortly.
-Rick Bragg, a Piedmont, Alabama, native whose newest book, “A Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People” is due in the House of Adams, Sept. 21, three days before the EHS Wildcats host Fort Walton Beach in a game of football.
Closer to home:
-Kyle Mooty, former Enterprise Ledger editor, whose “A New Set of Downs” chronicles substance abuse problems of Elba native Johnny Dyess, wrote the soon-to-be-released “Writin’ My Wrongs” that includes stories about Enterprise.
-Kevin Ammons, Enterprise State Community College dean, is nearing completion of “Wiregrass Pride of the Crimson Tide” set during the Paul Bryant era.
-Jim Reese, retired educator, recently published the second edition of “This Ain’t No Shoe Store,” a book accurately describing Enterprise in the middle decades of the 20th Century.
-Jeffrey K. Smith, Enterprise native, whose unforgettable books include: “The Fighting Little Judge, The Life and Times of George C. Wallace,” “Rendezvous in Dallas: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy” and “Listen to Me: The Brief Life and Enduring Legacy of Buddy Holly.”
Had lunch with Jeffrey and his wife, Anne, who live in South Carolina, Friday, while they were here continuing research for his upcoming book, “A Lingering Evil: The Cold Case Murder of Buford Lolley.”
Lolley’s brutal murder on Jan. 14, 1968, for those of us here then, doesn’t seem all that long ago.
Hmmmm.
Oh, two thoughts about “Sean of the South’s” Elvis quote.
First, after personally eyeballing Graceland’s headstones, Elvis is “buried” between his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, and his dad, Vernon Elvis Presley.
Elvis and his mama, Gladys Love Smith Presley, now buried beside Vernon, were originally “buried” together at Forest Hill Cemetery at 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis, but to thwart graverobbers, were moved to Graceland Oct. 3, 1977.
Second, is anyone certain Elvis is “buried” anywhere? Do we know he’s dead?
Some fans say nay …