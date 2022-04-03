Radio, cowboys and war

Before we delve into today’s escape into yesteryear, Kirk Douglas fans, whatever you do, don’t read Lana Woods’ latest book, “Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood!”

If you read it, as Briscoe Darling would say, “More power to you.”

Ditto, for both of y’all Robert Wagner fans.

Let’s see, one afternoon in spring 1962, six of us neighborhood Baby Boomers played a rousing softball game against the Florida Boys Quartet in Radio Station WIRB’s parking lot, while their leader, Les Beasley, was inside radio-talking, hawking their newest album/promoting a Wiregrass Area gospel sing-a-thon.

The Alabama Boys Sextet won the game, using a Florida ball; we were really hardball chaps.

T’was 60 years ago, the dark ages, when Enterprise had a radio station, Jitney Jungle, oyster bars, chilidogs galore, fresh boiled peanuts (in season), an ice plant, Fortune’s Seafood, Marsh’s Snooker & Eat, peanut butter mill, live bait, broasted chicken, West Indies Salad, Reese’s Diner, farm tractor dealers, Bandy’s, a postmark, et al.

Hmmm.

Monday night, got to listening to absolutely the finest-sounding recordings your scribe’s ears ever beheld, early hits by The Four Seasons, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

We started hearing the group in late ’62, while we still played almost-endless neighborhood baseball/football games in daylight and listened to Art Roberts and Dick Biondi on Chicago’s WLS after dark.

Picked up WLS on a Bulova 6-transistor radio, w/earplug, without too much static between us and the clear-channel, 50,000-watt station heard in 38 states and select parts of Mississippi.

The late David Mitchell, as mentioned here previously, circa 1965 had a 4-track tape player, in his Mustang, delivering unbelievably better-than-a.m.-radio, fuller sounds from Frankie Valli and them, and backing musicians, in the pre-Beatles era when our music was a’changing.

Last month after Carlton Carr’s funeral, your scribe was suddenly neck deep recalling a couple of Saturday mornings in 1958, while spending weekends at the Carr’s farm, with lifelong crony Charles Carr.

We listened to WBAM playing songs such as Sheb Wooley’s “Purple People Eater,” Bobby Darin’s “Splish Splash,” “Volare” sung in Italian by Domenico Modugno, and “Bird Dog” by the Everly Brothers, Don and Phil.

Deep, heavy, thought-provoking music.

Hey, we were in second grade, so what’d we know besides train rides to Elba?

Well, we knew—or later learned—Pony Express began operating on April 3, 1860, and Jesse James was murdered April 3, 1882, the very year John Henry Carmichael and family settled the City of Progress.

We lads developed much of our critical knowledge watching westerns on the three TV channels we had, such as knowing that in the West the only kinds of cowboys were the quick and the dead, the clever and the dumb.

Later in our schooling, we learned American History, a topic always interesting in the House of Adams.

We learned about wars and more wars.

Still learning.

In recent years, with more classified information being released, World War II has become increasingly personal, although it ended four years ahead of your scribe’s arrival.

Or did it?

Last week, Moscow said it would halt negotiations with Japan regarding a post-World War II peace treaty, in response to Tokyo’s escalating sanctions over Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

Glad there wasn’t a test on that …