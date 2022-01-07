Remembering athletes lost in 2021

Happy 25th birthday, Ozzie Albies.

See, athletes can be remembered for more than their skills at games they play for fun/profit.

One memorable athlete was Leroy Satchel Paige, the late Mobile native and National Baseball Hall of Famer often credited for saying:

“Don’t look back. Something may be gaining on you.”

Now that we’re into 2022, there’s exciting sports news afoot: CFP Championship Border War SEC vs. SEC Monday, Super Bowl LVI, Winter Olympics XXIV, NCAA Final Four, Atlanta Braves defending their World Series Championship, new Enterprise High School football coach(es) and three additional sports at Enterprise State Community College, for starters.

Before all that, sorry Satchel, let’s reflect upon 2021, before future rewrites, especially thoughts about athletes who died after bettering our lives for having seen ’em at play.

A good starting place is with folks with Alabama connections, i.e. Mobile’s Hank Aaron and Keith McCants, Birmingham’s Bobby Bowden and Clio’s Don Sutton.