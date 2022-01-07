Remembering athletes lost in 2021

Happy 25th birthday, Ozzie Albies.
See, athletes can be remembered for more than their skills at games they play for fun/profit.
One memorable athlete was Leroy Satchel Paige, the late Mobile native and National Baseball Hall of Famer often credited for saying:
“Don’t look back. Something may be gaining on you.”
Now that we’re into 2022, there’s exciting sports news afoot: CFP Championship Border War SEC vs. SEC Monday, Super Bowl LVI, Winter Olympics XXIV, NCAA Final Four, Atlanta Braves defending their World Series Championship, new Enterprise High School football coach(es) and three additional sports at Enterprise State Community College, for starters.
Before all that, sorry Satchel, let’s reflect upon 2021, before future rewrites, especially thoughts about athletes who died after bettering our lives for having seen ’em at play.
A good starting place is with folks with Alabama connections, i.e. Mobile’s Hank Aaron and Keith McCants, Birmingham’s Bobby Bowden and Clio’s Don Sutton.
Then there were Charlie Krueger, who played for Coach Paul Bryant at Texas A&M, before a lengthy NFL career; Howard Schnellenberger, who played for Bryant at Kentucky and coached under him at Alabama, and Sam Cunningham, All-American Southern Cal fullback whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping integrate Southern football.
Schnellenberger, as Bryant’s assistant physically transported Joe Namath—and helped recruit Kenny Stabler—to Alabama, was 6-0 as a head coach in bowl games and, far as we know, holds the NCAA record for most bowl games without a loss.
Other sportsters who died in 2021 include Fred Arbanas, Jon Arnett, Bob Bondurant, Dr. Bobby Brown, Roger Brown, Joe Cunningham, Lee Elder, Ray Fosse, Bill Freehan, Lamarr Hoyt, Claude Humphrey, Sam Jones, Pete Lammons, Tommy Lasorda, Mike Lucci, Mike Marshall, J.R. Richard, Eddie Robinson, Dick Schafrath, Chuck Schilling, Marty Schottenheimer, Norm Sherry, Dick Tidrow, Al and Bobby Unser and Bill Virdon.
Then there’s 2021’s “What’s In a Name Team?” starring Elgin Baylor, Cloyd Boyer, Colt Brennan, Fred Cone, Del Crandall, Irv Cross, Curley Culp, Don Demeter, Speedy Duncan, Shirley Fry, Bill Glass, Jim “Mudcat” Grant, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, Darlene Hard, Sam Huff, Tunch Ilkin, Leroy Keyes, Slick Leonard, Floyd Little, Tom Matte, John Muckler, Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff, Budge Patty, Juan Pizzaro, Gloria Ratti, John Rotz, Manolo Santana, Bobby Schmautz, Milkha “The Flyin’ Sikh” Singh, Leon Spinks, Medina Spirit, Pat Studstill, Mick Tingelhoff, Harthorne Wingo and Ben Wright.
Tunch Ilkin!
Dick Hoyt (80), who pushed his quadriplegic son in Boston’s Marathon forever, and legendary NFL coach/broadcaster John Madden, who once allowed Wayne Gretsky to use his motorhome’s potty, also died in 2021.
Hmmm.
2022 opened sadly when “Deacon” Dan Reeves (77) died Saturday.
Spent a broiling summer day with the late Joe Logan attending inaugural Americus-Sumter County Sports Hall of Fame festivities in which Americus stars Reeves and former Troy University football coach Chan Gailey were inducted.
Reeves, then hawking Dry Idea deodorant, said in a TV ad, “I think there are three nevers to being a winning coach:
“Never let the press pick your starting quarterback.”
“Never take a last-place team lightly.”
“And really, no matter what the score, never let ’em see you sweat.”
‘Twas a sweltering 187 degrees that Georgia afternoon, but “Deacon” shed nary a bead of sweat.
Oh.
Happy 87th tomorrow, Elvis; see you at Mary Ann’s …