Remembering players of the past

This is not an advice column, but if you missed Bryant Young’s Pro Football Hall of Fame speech recently, take 11:26 to hear perhaps the most eloquent speech by anyone not named Franklin D. Roosevelt ever heard in the House of Adams.

Now then, Enterprise High School’s 2022 football season kicks off next Friday when Bay High’s Tornadoes blow into Wildcat Stadium looking for their sixth win against seven losses to EHS since 1967.

Thirteenth meeting.

Superstitious?

Somewhat.

Haven’t seen probable starting line-ups for Enterprise but recent deaths of two forever Wildcats spurred recollections of bygone seasons, yielding a partial list of players who proudly wore blue/white.

These Wildcats have died locally in recent years:

2022: Rollins Brunson, Gary Grantham, Max Lindsey, Teddy Reeves, Terry Smith, Harrell Thompson and the guys whose deaths prompted today’s words, Mitchell Triplett and Eddie Lammon.

2021: Charles Carmichael, Gary Galimore, Bill Hope, Glenn Howell, Tim Jackson, Jimmy Charles Morris, Jerry Murdock, Donnie Patrick, Lomax Sellers, Doc Walding and Danny Watson.

2020: Cedric Caldwell, Charles Henry DeJarnette, Jack Harrison, Jimmy Martin, Ned Nichols, Bill and Maxie Searcy, and Dickie Mullins.

2019: John Duhaime, Warren Rollins, Fred Tice and Cecil Wilson.

2018: Joe Cassady Jr. and Jeff Heath.

2017: Carlton Speigner

2016: Mike Andress, Billy Hildreth, Gary Roberts, Warren Rowe and Joe and Hob Watson.

2015: Chad Day, Ed Grimsley, Ben Henderson Jr., Billy Murdock and Billy Paul Watkins.

These 45 guys form a remarkable herd of Cats within the historic Enterprise tradition the 2022 squad will join.

Most all these guys were somewhat older than your scribe; nevertheless, we all grew up decades ago playing by a rule in sandlot baseball fans won’t see in Little League or Atlanta.

We played hybrid dodgeball, meaning a fielder hitting a baserunner with a hard-thrown baseball produced an out. And a bruise but no tears.

In a non-contact sport.

While talking with former EHS player and coach Charlie Abernathy after Eddie Lammon died July 25, Charlie remembered perhaps the best trait Eddie, then a good-sized (184 pounds) lineman, had was speed.

And Jim Reese recalled the play when Eddie, far downfield blocking, was frantically waving his right arm for ball-carrying teammate Fargo “Bubba” Morris (150 pounds) to catch up with him.

One afternoon, your seventh-grade, scribe-in-waiting watched Eddie and Bubba during tackling drills, attacking each other time after time after time, battling, even after two of Bubba’s teeth were knocked out of his mouth and placed in the grass out of harm’s way until practice ended.

That’s when your scribe decided the $300 Dick Adams had paid for a shiny Cleveland alto saxophone wouldn’t be wasted because Daddy’s son played football.

‘Twas a solid decision then, even though we had full-contact band practices … without helmets.

Rambling somewhat, in one historic Wildcat oddity, fleet-footed Doc Walding, in Ozark in 1951, gained 181 yards on two rushes, but then-Coffee County High, horrors, lost 14-13.

Looking at the above names, there haven’t been any Wildcats tougher on/off football fields than Rowe, Triplett and Danny Watson, who played in the early ’60s, when one loss per season was too many.

Maxie Searcy loved the purity of sports as much as anyone ever, and certain vintage Wildcats still believe Dickie Mullins was Enterprise’s best all-time, all-around athlete.

This year’s obituaries also include former EHS coaches Johnny Shoemaker and Matt Rodgers; Matt was also EHS principal.

There’s another deceased (2021) former high school footballer deserving mention, despite being unfamiliar hereabouts except in the HoA.

James Woodham, your scribe’s first cousin, was the under-sized Midland City Flyers’ starting quarterback who taught his favorite cousin to love sports and cherish/protect their traditions ...