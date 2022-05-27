Remembering special sports moments

The afternoon/early evening hours of May 21 were chock full of sports doin’s.

Early Voting won The Preakness; Atlanta beat Miami 4-3; and the PGA Championship’s third-round ended with Mito Pereira leading Will Zalatoris by three strokes.

Remember?

Former University of Alabama linkster Justin Thomas beat Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff May 22, after Pereira flamed out on No. 18.

Historically, May 21 has been sportingly active, i.e. 1921, when Col. Jacob Tillinghast paid Col. L’Hommedieu Huston $1.5M for sole ownership of NY’s Yankees.

NY’s Babe Ruth homered thrice but Yankees lost to Philadelphia 15-7 on May 21, 1930.

In 1943, in the fastest-ever 9-inning MLB night game—89 minutes—the White Sox beat Washington’s Senators, 1-0; in 1977, Seattle Slew won the Preakness.

But today, May 27, is also full of special sports moments, i.e. 1937, when NY Giants pitcher Carl “The Meal Ticket” Hubbell won his 24th consecutive game.

In ’48, former Detroit first-sacker/future National Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg became part owner of Cleveland’s Indians; exactly one year later, Cleveland’s majority owner, Bill Veeck (As in Wreck) arranged a second opening day.

There’s something special about Greenberg.

In mid-December 1941, the original “Hammerin’ Hank” and Dick Adams briefly served together in the Army Air Corps at World War II’s outset.

In ’45, Daddy, stationed in St. Louis, saw the hometown Browns play during outfielder Pete Gray’s only MLB season; Gray hit .218, which through May 24, was 26 points higher than Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall’s 2022 average.

Remember?

Gray only had one arm.

In 1951, Veeck bought the Browns and once sent Eddie Gaedel to the plate to pinch hit; Gaedel walked on four pitches in his lone MLB appearance.

Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud had three walks in 30 games through May 24.

Remember?

Gaedel stood 3’7” barefooted.

May 27, 1968, now there was a DAY!

The National League awarded franchises to Montreal and San Diego.

Montreal’s Expos (aka Nos Amours) escaped Canada after 2004, became Washington’s Nationals, and continued nipping at Atlanta’s hindquarters.

Also on May 27, 1968, George Halas, the team’s founding owner, retired as Chicago Bears coach after leading the team, once the “Monsters of the Midway,” to 318 regular-season wins/six NFL Championships.

Elsewhere that day, former Auburn Tiger Frank Thomas was born in Columbus, Georgia; “The Big Hurt” enjoyed a stellar career as first baseman/designated hitter, mostly with Chicago’s White Sox.

In Cooperstown and hereabouts, Thomas counts as one of 13 Hall of Famers from Alabama.

Alphabetically, name the others.

Hank Aaron, Monte Irvin, Willie McCovey, Heinie Manush, Willie Mays, Satchel Paige, Joe Sewell, Ozzie Smith, Mule Suttles, Don Sutton, Billy Williams and Early Wynn.

Another Famer, Jeff Bagwell, was born in Boston that day.

Cedric Smith was also born May 27, 1968.

Cedric, as an Enterprise High School Wildcat senior, scored five TDs in a 35-34, come-from-behind win against Tuscaloosa/Central in Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 6, 1985.

Remember?

After playing collegiately at Florida, and later in the NFL, Cedric is currently assistant strength/conditioning coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

May 27, 1968.

What else happened?

Your scribe and 203 more Baby Boomers graduated from EHS.

That’s 54 years and 48 classmate deaths ago.

One of the 48, Bud Herman, died in Vietnam.

We remember him always, not just on Memorial Day …