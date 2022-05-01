Remembering the crooner

If you love the great western films of the fifties and sixties as I do, then you know the distinctive voice of Frankie Laine, who sold over 100 million records, and made kids everywhere want to run outside when they heard him singing the theme from “Rawhide,” for an afternoon playing Cowboys and Indians.

He was born Francesco Paolo LoVecchio, on March 30, 1913, the eldest of eight children of Sicilian immigrants who settled in the Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago. His father was a barber, one of whose customers included Al Capone. His maternal grandfather was the victim of a mob hit. Laine said he came from a “big and poor, but happy” family. As a youngster, Laine sang in the all-boy choir at church, but first became excited about music when he listened to one of his mother’s records on a windup Victrola. It was Bessie Smith singing “Bleeding Hearted Blues” with “Midnight Blues” on the flip side. Then one day he cut school to see the Al Jolson’s film, “The Singing Fool,” and realized he wanted to be a singer.

At 18, with the Depression underway and his father out of work, Laine hit the road as a dance marathoner. Altogether, he participated in 14 marathons, coming in first on three occasions, and he and his partner, Ruthie Smith, made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for dancing 145 days straight (although he disputed Guinness, saying that they actually danced for 146 days).

Laine said the life of a marathoner wasn’t as grim as was portrayed in the 1969 film “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” based on the Horace McCoy novel.

“As bizarre as the whole business sounds today, it was a decent method of keeping body and soul together during the Depression,” he said. “I gained experience, insights into human nature and I learned how to handle big crowds.” Besides, he said, some of the attention he got then “helped light a spark of hope that maybe I had a shot at bigger and better things.”

But times remained hard—it was the depths of the Depression, and Laine traveled from city to city, often without enough money for a hotel or a decent meal.

Before long, he had used up “my pathetic little bankroll” going from club to club for auditions. He would sneak into hotels and sleep on the floor — at least until he got thrown out.

Then finally, he got a break — an audition at WINS radio, where he got a $5-a-week job singing on a live half-hour show.

It was the WINS program director who changed his name from Frank LoVecchio to Frankie Laine.

After enjoying a long and successful career, Laine was offered another western movie theme song in 1974 by Mel Brooks. However he didn’t know that when he sang the song “Blazing Saddles,” over the opening credits that it was for a comedy.

The classic western spoof was a huge hit, and the theme song contained loud whipping sounds between the lyrics (“He rode a blazing saddle—He wore a shining star—His job to offer battle—To bad men near and far… Then out of the sun rode a man with a gun—And Bart was his name—yes Bart was his name.)

Brooks later told a reporter: “You know, what’s so sweet and so sad was that Frankie Laine sang it with all his heart. He didn’t know [the movie] was a comedy. We got Frankie Laine because he’d done all these Western theme songs. With tears in his eyes he said to me, ‘This is a beautiful song.’ I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to tell him it was funny.”

On his 80th birthday, Congress designated Frankie Laine to be a national treasure.