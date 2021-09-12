Remembering the fallen

Twenty years and one day ago, foreign terrorists successfully attacked three of four targets: New York’s World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon, but missed destroying the White House or U.S. Capitol when American patriots overpowered a maniacal pilot, forcing United Flight 93 to crash into an empty Pennsylvania field.
Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was one of American history’s tragic days, like Dec. 7, 1941, when innocent Americans were needlessly slain, leaving matters so Americans either remember where they were when such events happened or we studied tragic days in school.
Sadly, these days were marked by unnecessary deaths of Americans whose names we don’t all recognize but mourn as a group, at least on annual anniversaries.
There are other deaths of folks we never met but whose memories make us smile decades later.
Like Glenn Miller, whose plane crashed into the English Channel Dec. 15, 1944, whose music still lives.
Hear Glenn’s music by attending the Coffee County Arts Alliance event January 27, at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center, when today’s Glenn Miller Orchestra performs tunes unchanged more than 78 years …
Hmmm.
In the House of Adams, deceased entertainers continue entertaining and deserve remembering at least one day a year.
For instance, both Johnny Cash (2003) and Raymond Burr (1993) died on September 12.
Here are other entertainers whose talents/memories keep on keeping on even after dying, September:
13—Dorothy McGuire (2001), “Old Yeller”
14—Grace Kelly (1982), “Rear Window,” “High Society”
15—Harry Dean Stanton (2017), “Dillinger”
16—Sheb Wooley (2003), “The Purple People Eater”; Norman Whitfield (2008), “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”; Mary Travers (2009), “Stewball”; W.P. Kinsella (2016), “Shoeless Joe”
17—Red Skelton (1997), “Klem Kadiddlehopper”
18—Frank Morgan (1949), “Wizard of Oz”; Steve Sabol (2012), NFL films
19—Red Foley (1968), “Peace in the Valley”; Gloria Talbot (2000), “The Cyclops”; Earl Palmer (2008), world’s best drummer
20—Jim Croce (1973), “Time in a Bottle”; Jule Styne (1994), “Gypsy”; Polly Bergen (2013), “Cape Fear”
21—Robert Benchley (1945), “How to Train a Dog”; Harry Carey Sr. (1947), “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”; Walter Brennan (1974), “Old Rivers”; Alice Ghostly (2007), “Bewitched”
22—Dan Rowan (1987), “Laugh In”; Irving Berlin (1989), “White Christmas”; Dorothy Lamour (1996), “Road to Bali”; George C. Scott (1999), Patton”; Eddie Fisher (2010), Debbie and Liz; Yogi Berra (2015), humorist
23—Roy Drusky (2004), “Three Hearts in a Tangle”
24—Dr. Seuss (1991); Buckwheat Zydeco (2016), “Hey Good Lookin”
25—Ring Lardner (1933), “You Know Me Al”; Walter Pidgeon (1984), “Mrs. Minever”; Mary Astor (1987), “Maltese Falcon”; Billy Carter (1988), beer drinker; Don Adams (2005), “Get Smart”; Andy Williams (2012), “Moon River”; Arnold Palmer (2016)
26—George Plimpton (2003), “Paper Lion”; Paul Newman (2008), “Cool Hand Luke”
27—Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1956), 20th Century’s top athlete; Robert Montgomery (1981), “Lady in the Lake”; Hef (2017)
28—Herman Melville (1891), “Moby Dick”; Harpo Marx (1964), musician; Miles Davis (1991), Jazz
29—Edward Everett Horton (1970), “Bullwinkle”; Casey Stengel, (1975) humorist; Tony Curtis (2010), “Some Like It Hot”; Mac Davis (2020), “Memories”
30—James Dean (1955), “East of Eden”; Edgar Bergen (1978), “Mortimer Snerd”