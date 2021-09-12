Remembering the fallen

Twenty years and one day ago, foreign terrorists successfully attacked three of four targets: New York’s World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon, but missed destroying the White House or U.S. Capitol when American patriots overpowered a maniacal pilot, forcing United Flight 93 to crash into an empty Pennsylvania field.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was one of American history’s tragic days, like Dec. 7, 1941, when innocent Americans were needlessly slain, leaving matters so Americans either remember where they were when such events happened or we studied tragic days in school.

Sadly, these days were marked by unnecessary deaths of Americans whose names we don’t all recognize but mourn as a group, at least on annual anniversaries.

There are other deaths of folks we never met but whose memories make us smile decades later.

Like Glenn Miller, whose plane crashed into the English Channel Dec. 15, 1944, whose music still lives.

Hear Glenn’s music by attending the Coffee County Arts Alliance event January 27, at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center, when today’s Glenn Miller Orchestra performs tunes unchanged more than 78 years …

Hmmm.