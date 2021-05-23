Reminiscing of graduation day 53 years ago...

Especially true now that we’re finally in our grown-up years.

There weren’t nearly as many streets/roads here to cruise back then and some of them were unpaved and lots of fun to slip/slide on after heavy rains.

By May 23 we’d heard farmers needed a good, soaking rain; didn’t matter to us.

What could rain mess up for us graduates whose pictures had been featured in the Enterprise Ledger AND Dothan Eagle?

That made us as important as important got!

May 23 wasn’t anything all that special in the grand scheme of things, and as recent unscientific research showed, not a whole lot happened anywhere that day.

Nobody famous seems to have been born May 23, 1968, but lots of everyday young’uns that first spied daylight that day were named Michelle and/or Michael.

Hmmm.

Long before our graduation arrived, we’d been inundated with local, state, national and international news at home and in school; with only three TV channels, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. weeknights, we watched news or nothing.