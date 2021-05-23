Reminiscing of graduation day 53 years ago...

On Thursday, May 23, 1968, it’s possible most of the 204 members of Enterprise High School’s graduating class were happier than we’d ever been; final exams were over and graduation loomed four days ahead.
We cruised around town listening to Archie Bell and the Drells singing the nation’s No. 1 song, “Tighten Up,” on Montgomery’s WBAM, with Bill J. Moody handling much of the afternoon disc jockeying.
From 4-4:30 p.m., Dan Brennan’s “Dan’s Dusty Discs” aired and four of every five afternoons Dan played Connie Stevens’ “16 Reasons (Why I Love You).”
The lucky ones among us with our own wheels drove much-used cars, without air conditioning, power steering/brakes, that ran as good as they could on regular, not ethyl, gasoline that cost under 30 cents a gallon at Southern Oil Co. on Dothan Highway and Sav-Way on Park Avenue.
The luckiest among us carred young’uns had recently installed 8-track tape decks to listen to what we wanted to hear when we wanted to hear it.
There’s never been a stereo album, be it vinyl, 8-track, cassette, CD and/or online, that sounded better in/around the House of Adams than “The Four Seasons’ Vault of Golden Hits.”
The closest competition: “The Four Seasons’ 2nd Vault of Golden Hits.”
Especially true now that we’re finally in our grown-up years.
There weren’t nearly as many streets/roads here to cruise back then and some of them were unpaved and lots of fun to slip/slide on after heavy rains.
By May 23 we’d heard farmers needed a good, soaking rain; didn’t matter to us.
What could rain mess up for us graduates whose pictures had been featured in the Enterprise Ledger AND Dothan Eagle?
That made us as important as important got!
May 23 wasn’t anything all that special in the grand scheme of things, and as recent unscientific research showed, not a whole lot happened anywhere that day.
Nobody famous seems to have been born May 23, 1968, but lots of everyday young’uns that first spied daylight that day were named Michelle and/or Michael.
Hmmm.
Long before our graduation arrived, we’d been inundated with local, state, national and international news at home and in school; with only three TV channels, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. weeknights, we watched news or nothing.
Besides that, in our social studies classes at Enterprise Junior High, especially those of us who had Miss Leonidas Jones in eighth-grade American History, and at EHS we were regularly exposed to current events and tested on them.
There’s been some news made on this date throughout history; some topics are as timely now as they were May 23:
1420—Jewish people were expelled from Syria and Austria
1934—Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow killed dead in Louisiana
1975—Jackie “Moms” Mabley died
1988—Maryland announced cheap firearms would not be sold after Jan. 1, 1990
Couldn’t help remembering those days Wednesday when Charles Henry Clark’s obituary appeared in this newspaper.
Charles’ mother, Mrs. Francis Clark, was a substitute teacher who maintained discipline with her simple “Rule-On/Rule-Off” Technique.
Basically, when Mrs. Clark wrote “Rule On” on the blackboard, students weren’t allowed to talk; typically in grade school, those two words stayed on the board from 7:55 a.m. … until 2:58 p.m. … when they were replaced by “Rule Off” …