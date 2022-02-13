Replacing the muses

We also studied other February 13 events.

Abraham Lincoln was declared U.S. President on this date in 1861, and Jesse James robbed his first bank, stealing $15,000 in Liberty, Missouri, in 1866.

On this date in 1917, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari, long suspected of being a German spy, was arrested in Paris; and on Feb. 13, 1935, Bruno Richard Hauptmann was found guilty of kidnapping/murdering Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s infant son in ’32.

Hauptmann claimed his innocence until his execution April 3, 1936.

It’s likely there are some among us who’ll willingly confess to both crimes if it’d end this COVID-19 mess.

The Women’s U.S. Marine Corps was established Feb. 13, 1943.

In 1954, Frank Selvey scored 100 points as Furman beat Newberry in basketball, 149-95, and on this date in ’61, Frank Sinatra, himself, launched the Reprise record label.

Exactly seven years later, during our senior year at EHS, 10,500 more U.S. troops were deployed to Vietnam the day before Valentine’s.