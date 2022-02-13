Replacing the muses

Let’s call today’s missive what it is, name dropping.
Names like Tycho Brahe, who revealed his first solar system sketches Feb. 13, 1578, and Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei who, on this date in 1633, went on trial in Rome for professing the radical belief that Earth revolves around the Sun.
Hah!
Currently, besides waiting for the International Space Station to crash into the Pacific, we’re anticipating broadcasts from James Webb’s Space Telescope, deployed a million miles from Earth, to explore beyond known outer space.
As John C. Johnson’s City School fifth-graders, the outfit that routed Hillcrest Elementary in the annual year-end softball tournament, we began experiencing unprecedented gains in space/sciences.
The 1957 beginning of the International Geophysical Year, that ran through Dec. 31, 1958, supposedly opened global cooperation in scientific endeavors Mr. Johnson glommed onto and passed along to his minions.
U. S. Project Mercury (1958-63) caught Enterprise High School’s 1968 class during our school years, allowing us to watch American astronauts Alan Shepard, Gus Grissom and John Glenn fly their way into history/science books, and then provide test questions Baby Boomers pondered for years.
We also studied other February 13 events.
Abraham Lincoln was declared U.S. President on this date in 1861, and Jesse James robbed his first bank, stealing $15,000 in Liberty, Missouri, in 1866.
On this date in 1917, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari, long suspected of being a German spy, was arrested in Paris; and on Feb. 13, 1935, Bruno Richard Hauptmann was found guilty of kidnapping/murdering Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s infant son in ’32.
Hauptmann claimed his innocence until his execution April 3, 1936.
It’s likely there are some among us who’ll willingly confess to both crimes if it’d end this COVID-19 mess.
The Women’s U.S. Marine Corps was established Feb. 13, 1943.
In 1954, Frank Selvey scored 100 points as Furman beat Newberry in basketball, 149-95, and on this date in ’61, Frank Sinatra, himself, launched the Reprise record label.
Exactly seven years later, during our senior year at EHS, 10,500 more U.S. troops were deployed to Vietnam the day before Valentine’s.
In some lighter February 13 events, “Cool Papa” Bell was named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame (’74); Dorothy Hamill won the Olympic figure skating gold medal in Innsbruck, Austria (’76); The New York Times published its longest sentence, 1,286 words (’81); the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record 1,297.92 (’85); and the last new “Peanuts” comic strip appeared, one day after Charles M. Schulz died (2000).
Some great Americans were born on this date: First Lady Bess Truman (1885); artist Grant Wood (“American Gothic”) (’91); “Tennessee” Ernie Ford (“Sixteen Tons”) (1919); and Shellman, Georgia, songwriter Boudleaux Bryant (“Bye Bye Love”) (’20).
Other birthday celebrants: fearless American test pilot Chuck Yeager, who first broke the sound barrier (’23); singer Dorothy McGuire (“Sincerely,” “Sugartime”) (’30); actress Kim Novak (“Vertigo”) (’33); The Monkees Peter Tork (’42); singer/songwriter King Floyd (’45); and in Dothan on this date, twins Neal and Nita Griswold (’50).
Regular readers of this space’s words may recall seeing such as, “Remember, today’s Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Neal.”
Neal, who died in 2020, and the Big Moroccan, Julian Thompson, who died Feb. 4, 2015, continue inspiring your scribe.
It’s tough trying to replace muses.
It’s impossible …