Representing Enterprise well

So here we are on August 5, meaning Enterprise High School’s Wildcats open their 2022 football season a fortnight away—August 19—against the visiting Panama City Bay High School Tornadoes.

The Cats will be looking for their first win under new head coach Ben Blackmon and eighth win against five losses in the Bay series dating to Sept. 29, 1967.

Yep.

This year’s game is the 13th in the series.

Double yep.

The 14-7 loss in ’67, during your scribe’s 6-4 senior year at EHS, still hurts.

Hmmm.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season has been special since Enterprise is finally represented by one of our own, Brendan Donovan, the modern prototype of a multi-position player with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former Wildcat has played every outfield slot, all four infield positions and has been the designated hitter.

Don’t know if he can catch and pitch but there’s still time to find out during his rookie season.

Observant Enterprise baseball fans watching the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony July 24 had reason to smile during David Ortiz’s speech, the last of the day’s seven talks.

Why?

During Big Papi’s acceptance oratory he mentioned coaches/managers who helped him reach the Hall. One he mentioned was Mike Goff, currently an assistant baseball coach at Arizona State University.

Goff has an extensive baseball resume, including managing AA Chattanooga in the Cincinnati Reds organization and in San Francisco’s minor league system, and various coaching and executive positions with Seattle and Miami.

Mike, a graduate of Mobile’s Davidson High School, with teammate Dana Williams, came to then-Enterprise State Junior College when their coach, Ronnie Powell, replaced Steve Kittrell as ESJC coach.

Mike and Dana were members of ESJC’s 1982 State Championship team, as were Enterprise natives Eddie Fortner and Gary Lolley.

Mike and Dana were drafted by Boston’s Red Sox; Mike reached AA and Dana played eight games with the Sox in 1989.

Time passes.

Hard to believe guys born in the 21st Century are currently playing in The Show. Included in the group is Atlanta’s Michael Harris III, born March 7, 2001.

Here’s another mind-boggler, Mickey Mantle died Aug. 13, 1995; hard to believe he’s been gone 27 years.

Speaking of “The Mick,” serious baseball card collectors are chomping at the bit before an August 27-28 auction that’ll include a mint condition 1952 Mantle rookie card that’s predicted to fetch as much as $10 MILLION.

The card’s current owner bought it for $50,000 in 1991; another ’52 Mantle card sold for $5.2m last year.

Currently, a 1909 Honus Wagner card holds the record of $6.6 large.

Shut-ins and others, August 11 is the first of at least three chances this month for some grand TV.

That day, Donovan and St. Louis will play at Colorado and football’s New England Patriots will host New York’s Giants.

Of course, Enterprise’s Marcus Jones is a New England rookie and is one of two Patriots with “M.J.” initials; former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is the other’n.

New England’s pre-season roster also includes former Bama players Christian Barmore, Damian Harris, Anfernee Jennings, LaBryan Ray, Mack Wilson and free agent Don’t’a Hightower and West Alabama’s Malcolm Butler.

WOW!

Hard to fathom: two EHS guys playing big-time pro ball on TV the same day...