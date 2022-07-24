Ricky Adams: Recalling special Southern tastes from yesteryear

Recently, columnist/author/emotional speaker Sean Dietrich invoked memories of the late Jerry Clower’s yarns.

After he played football at Mississippi State University years before friend Bob Phares, Jerry eventually went to work for Mississippi Chemical Co., mostly peddling fertilizer.

OK, everybody knows that … but not everyone remembers Enterprise was on Jerry’s route, and one of his customers was the co-op, run by brothers-in-law Mr. Rex Forehand and Mr. Ben B. Henderson Sr., who bought industrial-strength cow/chicken poopie, er, natural fertilizer, from Jerry.

It’s worth noting, fresh out of Troy State College after holding communist North Koreans out of England during the war, the late Wink Rodgers drove a truck to Mississippi and hauled home what Jerry had sold, so local farmers/gardeners could produce vegetables/meats/dairy products responsible for Baby Boomers gettin’ haired-over-grown and torqued for success.

Hmmm.

One of Jerry’s stories concerned Simmy and Bully, both drunk, eatin’ mustard sardines out of their oblong can (with its top knife-peeled back) barehanded, while sittin’ on wooden Royal Crown Cola crates on a country store porch at Rt. 4, Liberty, Mississippi, when in walked a third fellow, Louis, who stared and stared at ’em, sorta one-eyed, while they ate.

Finally, Louis entered the store, had the storekeeper point out mustard sardines to him, then told the man to “give me a can of ’em, ’cause Bully’s dun and flung a cravin’ on me!”

That’s what Sean dun, uh, done, er, did, writin’ about Moon Pies recently, requiring your flunged scribe to immediately launch an emergency-provisions mission and before nightfall, inside the House of Adams were Moon Pies in currently-popular flavors: Zesty Lemon, Strawberry, and Salted Caramel, plus ever-popular Banana, Vanilla and Chocolate varieties.

Moon Pies have been assembled almost daily at Chattanooga Bakery since April 29, 1917, and your scribe had been eatin’ them almost 40 years before popping one into a microwave oven for 22 seconds, a simple procedure producing magical results every zapping nuke.

Legend/fact has it Moon Pies are best washed down with an RC, a beverage invented in Columbus, Georgia, in 1901.

In the 1950s, an RC and a Moon Pie gained fame as a Southern “working man’s lunch” and in 1954, according to company lore, RC became the first company to sell canned soft drinks.

In 1958, for who knows why, RC introduced the first diet cola, Diet Rite?

Why another Columbus original—not Dinglewood Pharmacy’s Scrambled Dog—but Tom’s comestibles, i.e., salted peanuts and/or potato chips, even before salt-and-vinegar’s arrival, weren’t included in working men’s lunch boxes/paper sacks remains unknown.

Hereabouts, Golden Flake, discovered in Birmingham in 1923, fried our tasty, go-to greasy/salty potato chips; a long-running promotion allowed Baby Boomers to save used Golden Flake bags for points to bid on bicycles Saturday mornings on WSFA-TV.

Sadly, until self-anointed, do-gooder food police put into destroying America, tasteful Golden Flake tater chips were everything chips could be.

Now, seems they sometimes taste tasteless.

Hmmm.

Don’t recall an RC ever being swigged in the HoA, for two essential reasons:

Red Rock Bottling Co. was directly across Dothan Highway (now Plaza Drive) from us; and Red Rock featured drink varieties with unforgettable, world-class tastes, even straight out of glass bottles served hot/neat. Delicious! And, Bob, that’s not bull like Jerry sold and Wink hauled …