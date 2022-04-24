Perry Como’s No. 1 tune, “Round and Round,” was a 1957 love song whose title sorta describes historic events of April 24 being recalled this last April 2022 Sunday.

Some of this stuff goes round and round.

On this date in 1184 B.C. (traditionally) Greeks entered Troy inside the Trojan Horse, important history recorded in the U.S. Library of Congress, established with a $5,000 allocation April 24, 1800.

On April 24, 1867, Black demonstrators staged ride-ins on Richmond, Virginia, streetcars, about nine decades ahead of Montgomery’s bus boycott.

Had demonstrators waited until April 24, 1888, they could’ve recorded their doin’s with a genuine Eastman Kodak camera, whose later models served us well more’n a century.

Please stand if there’s an “open-me-first” Kodak in your house.

Got film?

While we monitor the Russian/Ukraine War today, on this date in 1920, Polish troops attacked the Ukraine, and on April 24, 1981, the U.S. ended a grain embargo against Russia.

Round and round.

Backtracking, on April 24, 1898, Spain declared war on us after rejecting the U.S. ultimatum to leave Cuba, opening the door for future U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt to make a military name for himself during the Battle of San Juan Hill, mentioned in “The Andy Griffith Show” episode “The Horse Trader.”

Actor Max Showalter portrayed Mayberry visitor “Ralph Mason,” an antiques’ dealer Andy sold the town’s worthless cannon to after concocting a cock-and-bull provenance for it.

Max sometimes acted as Casey Adams (no relation), possibly because of having played Jean Peters’ hubby in the classic thriller “Niagara,” while the star, Marilyn Monroe, was unhappily married to Joseph Cotten.

Casey Adams starred as “Ward Cleaver” in “It’s a Small World” but was replaced by Hugh Beaumont when the production became TV’s “Leave It to Beaver,” currently appearing on MeTV, 7-8 a.m. weekdays.

On April 24, 1901, Chicago’s White Stockings beat Cleveland’s Blues, 8-2, in the first American League game.

A one-time Chicago outfielder to be posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, Saturnino Orestes Armas Minoso Arrieta, aka Minnie Minoso, didn’t play in that game.

But Minnie, “The Cuban Comet,” played in untold numbers of professional games from 1947-80, including April 24, 1956, the day American League umpire Frank Umont became the first MLB arbiter to wear glasses in a regular-season game.

Some say Frank was the last ump to recognize the strike zone.

Today’s date has presidential importance.

In 1950, Harry Truman denied there were communists in the U.S. government, and in 1961, John F. Kennedy accepted “sole responsibility” following the Bay of Pigs fiasco, in the very same Cuba where T. Roosevelt starred earlier.

We studied all that.

On April 24, 1969, Paul McCartney denied “Paul is dead” rumors.

Ten years to the day later, Ray Charles’ “Georgia On My Mind” became the Peach State’s official song.

The tune was written by Hoagy Carmichael, who plays “Jonesy” on “Laramie” some weekday afternoons on Starz Western channel.

The Hoagster also wrote a ditty he simply named “Stardust.”

Today, don’t forget to celebrate the birthday of three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz (b. 1916), who wrestled Sputnik Monroe in the Houston County Farm Center on July 9, 1962.

They went round and round.

A while.

Lou finally won.

Hmmm.

And Paul still ain’t dead …