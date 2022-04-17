Saying goodbye to my friend Lil

“A southern woman is a Mack Truck disguised as a powder puff.”—Reynolds Price

It was about six months ago that I got the e-mail from my good friend Lil telling me about a health problem she had been experiencing. Always fit and looking much younger than her age, she began having difficulty breathing on her daily long walks. The problem persisted and eventually gave her cause to see a doctor.

One test led to another and in October it was recommended she undergo surgery. While believed to be a serious situation, the outlook from her doctor was very positive, with expectations of a full recovery. But the call I got the day after her surgery revealed the cancer was much worse than expected, and the outlook was grim. From an expected full recovery just days before, the doctor said she likely had only had weeks left.

Typical of her strong will and independent way of doing things, she fooled the experts and fought for six months, all the while enduring more sickness from the treatments, for a chance at more life. Her struggle ended early last Saturday morning.

It was 1983 when she came to the company where I worked as a bond salesman. On that day I noticed that a new and very striking blonde was sitting at one of the desks. I was very perceptive in my youth, but I was not the only man on the floor by a long shot, and it wasn’t long before we were all turned into southern gentlemen, clamoring around Lil’s desk, just hoping for some small task to prove our worthiness.

In those days, the typical bond houses were large open floors filled with desks and cubicles and a lot of activity. There was a fair amount of mostly good-natured banter and you needed a thick skin just to get along with your co-workers. I would imagine that for most people, and even more so a woman, that it was an intimidating atmosphere. If that were true with Lil, she disguised it well. She was no pushover and it wasn’t long that she fit right in.

As months rolled into years she and I became good friends. She soon became more comfortable in her role of telling me what to do, and I became more comfortable in my role of doing it.

The company always had a Christmas party for everyone at the country club. At one of those parties, Lil came over and asked me to dance. I hated to dance, still do actually, and I told her to go get someone else. She said, “No come on, you’re just sitting here, let’s dance.” I looked around the room and gave her the names of some I thought would be excellent alternatives, but she kept after me.

“I’m not going to dance right now, Lil,” was the last thing I said before following her out on the dance floor.

It was a long dance, or it seemed that way to me, because halfway through it I was sweating profusely. The more I sweated the more Lil laughed. I was so tired she had to help me back to a chair when the song mercifully ended. She was laughing so hard that she got me going too, and before long we were both sitting there, crying we were laughing so hard. No one had a better laugh than Lil.

We never danced again. Not because I refused her but because anytime dancing and I were mentioned in the same sentence, Lil couldn’t quit laughing. I just wanted you to know something about her. And I wanted to tell her thanks for her friendship these past 39 years. And for making me dance.